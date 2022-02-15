Lynchburg City Schools vote to make masks optional for students beginning March 1

The Lynchburg City School board voted 7-1 on Tuesday to make masks optional for students effective March 1, falling in line with recent legislation coming out of the General Assembly.

The decision comes in the face of Senate Bill 739, which passed 52-48 in the Virginia House of Delegates on Monday. The bill passed in the Senate last week 21-17.

The bill gives the option to parents whether to make their children wear masks or not, but will not go into effect until July 1, 2022, which is when S.B. 1303 expires. Governor Glenn Youngkin is attempting to add an emergency clause to the bill that will make it effectively immediately, as opposed to in July.

The decision comes just more than three weeks after the board voted to keep its current mask policy, which required them for all students. At the time, according to Superintendent Crystal Edwards, LCS had 46 cases of COVID-19 in the school system.

Edwards said the schools currently are reporting single-digit case numbers, which she said was one of the main reasons to make the change.

Despite the change for students, staff will still be required to wear masks for the time being until further guidance is provided.

Students still will be required to wear masks while on the bus for the time being, as federal legislation requires it.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.