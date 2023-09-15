At-Large Councilman Marty Misjuns’ resolution “to promote Merit, Excellence and Opportunity in City Government” was again a subject of conversation at Lynchburg City Council, this time initiated by At-Large Councilmember Larry Taylor.

Misjuns first introduced the resolution in June, and it was expected to be discussed at council’s June 27 meeting. Community members had the opportunity to weigh in on the proposal during public comments at that meeting, but council did not, after Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi motioned to both amend the recently adopted Lynchburg City Schools budget and adjourn the meeting without any discussion of Misjuns’ resolution, the final item on the agenda.

The merit resolution prohibits government communications and training that expresses, promotes, teaches, advocates or encourages “racist or sexist concepts.” The resolution’s definition of these concepts includes that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,” that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive whether consciously or unconsciously,” and that “an individual should receive favorable treatment because of his or her race or sex,” among other concepts.

“The City Manager is directed to cease any employment practices including but not limited to recruitment, hiring, training, professional development, mandated training, or promotional processes that is/are operated, controlled, paid for or under the jurisdiction of the City of Lynchburg, Virginia that do not comply with the provisions of this resolution,” it reads.

Taylor brought up the MEO resolution at Tuesday’s meeting as a role call item; roll call is a portion of the work session reserved specifically for councilors to bring up items they think are pertinent.

“Merit, equality and opportunity. I like the way it sounds, and my brother here, he proposed that,” Taylor said of Misjuns.

“But I believe the city already has a plan where we have met merit, equality and opportunity and I’m calling on Greg to take a look at the city policy before we do anything rash.”

Deputy City Manager Greg Patrick then gave a presentation about the city’s current hiring practices, saying he’d spoken with Taylor on Monday about the subject.

“First and foremost, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act makes it illegal for us to select or promote candidates based on any criteria other than merit. So we cannot discriminate based on any race, color, national origin, so on and so forth,” Patrick said.

He quoted the city’s employment policies and procedures: “The city supports merit principles for all employment actions including selection, promotion and reassignment.”

Patrick also noted staff legally must consider employees’ selection, promotion and reassignment “through a merit lens only.”

“So there are no gender-specific jobs,” Taylor asked.

“No sir, that would not be legal,” Patrick answered.

Misjuns raised his hand to speak, to which Mayor Stephanie Reed said, “Councilman Misjuns this is not a discussion, it was his role call item.”

Under city council’s new rules of procedure, debate is not permitted during the course of role call in a work session.

Misjuns could not be reached for comment by press deadline Thursday.

Reached by phone and asked about the resolution Wednesday, Faraldi said, “Councilmember Taylor offered some very intentional and strategic questions to city staff yesterday and City Hall had a fairly robust response to the, perceptually, the intentions with this resolution, and I feel confident that the city is doing everything it needs to be doing as it relates to equal opportunity and merit-based promotion, and hiring practices.”