Lynchburg city staff soliciting community feedback for new redistricting maps

This map would bring the city’s wards very close together from a population standpoint, with the largest deviation from the ideal district population being just more than 600 people more in Ward II, according to the presentation from February.

Scenario A is the other option that has gained support, receiving 23.4% of the response on the online survey.

That scenario brings “minimalistic” changes to the wards, according to Martin. It takes the northernmost part of Ward III, along with a small part of the east side of Ward IV, and gives those parts to Ward II to bring them all to the correct numbers.

It cuts off Ward III roughly along Oakley Avenue, giving anything in its district north of that to Ward II. It also cuts off Ward IV at Old Forest Road, giving the Monticello Avenue area to Ward II, according to the presentation last month.

Scenario B, which "makes better sense with the geographical boundaries," according to Martin, has only received 5.4% of support from the online survey.

This scenario would make similar changes to Ward III, cutting off some of the same area along Oakley Avenue. But in Ward IV, the entire area north of Ivy Creek would move into Ward I.