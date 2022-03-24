Lynchburg city staff soliciting community feedback for new redistricting maps

As the deadline for Lynchburg City Council to approve new city redistricting maps nears, city staff looks to get more feedback from residents regarding their opinion on the proposed maps.
In February, council took their first look at new redistricting maps for the Hill City, but because of new guidance from the State Board of Elections, council will not have to finally submit the maps until 60 days before the general elections in November.
This has given staff the opportunity to launch tools such an online redistricting public survey, which gives citizens an explanation of, and the opportunity to respond to, what the city could look like for the next 10 years.
For redistricting, the goal is to get each of the city's four wards into the “ideal district population,” according to City Planner Tom Martin, which is just the city’s entire population of about 80,000 divided by four. From there, all the wards will need to be within a standard deviation of each other of plus or minus 5%.
With the adjusted 2020 Census numbers, every ward except for Ward I will need to be changed in order to meet this goal.
According to Martin, the online survey has produced meaningful feedback for staff as officials continue to work on getting information to city council to help shape their opinions on the redistricting maps.
"I think the experience has been going very well," Martin said.
Martin told The News & Advance the city has received 95 responses on the online survey, and that the quantity of feedback has been "fairly positive."
According to Martin, those responses showed support for scenario D, which received 43.6% of the support from the survey.
Scenario D, one of four proposed outcomes, would put the city's wards into something similar to four quadrants, according to Martin. In order to get to the right size, the map would take away population from Wards II and IV, giving population to Ward I.
Ward II would also gain population from Ward IV, with population east of Old Forest Road going to Ward II. There would also be movement from Ward III, with population east of Oakley Avenue and Wythe Road going into Ward II.
Ward III would gain population from a small triangular area west of James Street being returned from Ward II.
And while Ward IV would give population to Ward I, it would receive some back, as it would gain population from south of Lakeside Drive, which currently is in Ward I.
This scenario, put forward by staff, is different from the original scenario D that was presented to council in February, which was initially shot down by several members and even moved Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson to push the map onto the floor in opposition.
The second most popular choice, according to Martin, is scenario C, which received 27.7% of support as of March 18.
This scenario, which was sent to staff by Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi, also puts the city in something similar to four quadrants.
Under scenario C, Ward I would pick up population from Ward IV, which would come from the area north of Lakeside Drive, but a small part south of Lakeside Drive that currently is in Ward I would be returned to Ward IV.
Wards III and IV also would swap some of their areas, with the Perrymont area being moved from Ward IV into Ward III, according to the presentation. In exchange, the Cornerstone and Windsor Hills area would be traded from Ward III into Ward IV.
This map would bring the city’s wards very close together from a population standpoint, with the largest deviation from the ideal district population being just more than 600 people more in Ward II, according to the presentation from February.
Scenario A is the other option that has gained support, receiving 23.4% of the response on the online survey.
That scenario brings “minimalistic” changes to the wards, according to Martin. It takes the northernmost part of Ward III, along with a small part of the east side of Ward IV, and gives those parts to Ward II to bring them all to the correct numbers.
It cuts off Ward III roughly along Oakley Avenue, giving anything in its district north of that to Ward II. It also cuts off Ward IV at Old Forest Road, giving the Monticello Avenue area to Ward II, according to the presentation last month.
Scenario B, which "makes better sense with the geographical boundaries," according to Martin, has only received 5.4% of support from the online survey.
This scenario would make similar changes to Ward III, cutting off some of the same area along Oakley Avenue. But in Ward IV, the entire area north of Ivy Creek would move into Ward I.
According to Martin, this map would leave Wards III and IV on the higher end of the scale, with more than 20,000 residents in each ward.
The most important thing to survey respondents, according to Martin, has been the desire to keep neighborhoods together.
Martin told The News & Advance that 75 of the respondents said yes to the question of, "Is it important to you that our City's Wards keep neighborhoods together?"
During the initial presentation during February, some councilors expressed similar interest in either reuniting or maintaining current neighborhoods in the city.
Another issue that matters to residents is the compactness of the district, as 65 respondents said they would like to keep their ward compact, according to Martin, while only seven people said no.
As for what's next, Martin said it's staff's job just "give council the options and make sure that the different options meet the requirements for the wards.
"However they choose to go, we will move forward with it."
Residents can view the proposed maps online at the City's website, www.lynchburgva.gov, or view paper maps in City Hall or at the Lynchburg Public Library.
Also, there is an interactive tool on the city's GIS website that gives the opportunity to look at the proposed maps all the way down to the street view.
This tool can also be accessed from the survey link on the city's website.
Martin said staff hopes to have all the feedback in by April and then present that to council, which will vote to finalize new wards maps for the Hill City 60 days prior to Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.