Lynchburg city to see more than $344,000 in new CARES funds for utility bill relief

With rising numbers of Lynchburg residents behind on water payments, and hundreds of thousands owed to the city by delinquent accounts, more than $344,000 has been made available to the city through the state's COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program to assist businesses and residents with sewer and water payments.
But even as more financial aid becomes available, cut offs could begin again in the near future. Though the legislation that provided the new funding put a moratorium on cut offs — prohibiting the charging of late fees, interest or penalties to delinquent accounts — because arrearages exceed more than 1% of the department's $41 million operating budget, Lynchburg is eligible for an exemption to the moratorium.
To qualify for the exemption council must conduct a public hearing and affirm the 1% exceedance and the intent to resume cut offs. Council will hold this public hearing on Jan. 12 and if council approves the exemption, cut offs could resume as soon as February or March.
Director of Water Resources Tim Mitchell said the process is moving fast. The funds are a result of legislation that allows localities to apply for dedicated federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds for utility assistance through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
On Tuesday night, city council unanimously adopted a resolution to appropriate the funds, bypassing its usual fiscal policy hurdles to ensure the city receives the newly awarded money as quickly as possible, and can begin to distribute it before the Jan. 29 deadline.
Disconnects have been on hold since March, and by October, 1,186 accounts had been delinquent for more than 60 days, the amount of time that would usually make customers eligible for a disconnect, and the late customers owed a total of $283,874 to the city, according to a November report given by Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the city generally saw about 250 to 350 delinquent accounts at any one time.
While these numbers include only active accounts behind on water payments, Mitchell said if the department totals all accounts that are more than 30 days late on water and sewer payments, it is more than $600,000 in unpaid money to the city.
The relief program will prioritize assistance to accounts over 60 days past due, and now that the department has council approval, it will begin to create a distribution plan. More details on how to apply will be made available in the coming days, Mitchell said.
He hopes distribution will begin within the next several weeks, as well as a new repayment plan which would amortize the repayment of debt over six to 24 months.
Mitchell said the specifics of the repayment plans aren’t yet solidified, but the department hopes it would help ease the burden on customers.
“If customers know the cut offs are looming, then we think they are going to be more likely to take advantage of these programs," Mitchell said. Similar sentiment has been echoed by many councilmembers, who fear that without the threat of disconnect, residents and businesses will not take advantage of available aid.
Mitchell said if it is determined that utility disconnections will resume, the department will immediately notify customers with arrearages of the available resources, assistance, and repayment plan options and when cut offs will begin. Any of the financial aid not spent by Jan. 29 must be returned to the state.
