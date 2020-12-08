Lynchburg city to see more than $344,000 in new CARES funds for utility bill relief

Disconnects have been on hold since March, and by October, 1,186 accounts had been delinquent for more than 60 days, the amount of time that would usually make customers eligible for a disconnect, and the late customers owed a total of $283,874 to the city, according to a November report given by Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the city generally saw about 250 to 350 delinquent accounts at any one time.

While these numbers include only active accounts behind on water payments, Mitchell said if the department totals all accounts that are more than 30 days late on water and sewer payments, it is more than $600,000 in unpaid money to the city.

The relief program will prioritize assistance to accounts over 60 days past due, and now that the department has council approval, it will begin to create a distribution plan. More details on how to apply will be made available in the coming days, Mitchell said.

He hopes distribution will begin within the next several weeks, as well as a new repayment plan which would amortize the repayment of debt over six to 24 months.

Mitchell said the specifics of the repayment plans aren’t yet solidified, but the department hopes it would help ease the burden on customers.