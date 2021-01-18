Lynchburg Community Council hosts virtual MLK celebration

Standing in the aisles of the historic Academy Center of the Arts theater, Gloria Preston gestured out at the red velvet seats and the vast gilded room. Today, she said, they were doing something that wouldn't have been possible at almost any other time.
Monday afternoon on the Academy's main stage, the Martin Luther King Jr. Lynchburg Community Council hosted a virtual celebration to honor King, bringing together five multigenerational panelists to consider his legacy of nonviolence, social justice and unity. For a nation in turmoil, organizers said this message was important now more than ever.
When King was alive, Preston said, the academy theater was not a space where she, as an African American woman, would have been allowed, let alone be organizing a program to honor racial equality and to examine questions of justice.
"We can see that while we have come a long way, we still have a long way to go," Preston said. As chair of the MLK Lynchburg Community Council, she helped organize this year's event, adapting what would usually be a celebratory breakfast into a livestreamed virtual celebration and conversation.
In Campbell County, the local branch of the NAACP presented a virtual celebration as well. Reggie Herndon, president of the Campbell County chapter, said the group had celebrated the holiday for more than 25 years and didn't want to break the tradition.
Herndon said with the swearing in of a new presidential administration on the horizon, it was crucial to stress the importance of "love and hope," and "moving forward with change."
The theme of the Lynchburg event was “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” a quotation from the open letter King wrote in 1963 while jailed in Birmingham, Alabama for leading a campaign against racial segregation and economic injustice.
“It hurts all of us when any of us is hurt,” Preston said. "If my justice is jeopardized, if my freedoms are jeopardized, we are all tied together. There either is justice, or there isn't."
Shaquille Cook, associate director of diversity engagement at Liberty University, delivered the program's benediction and said the message was crucial in a country so divided. He hopes the message of unity will resonate within the local community, and effect change that ripples out into the country as a whole.
"You have to start in your backyard," Cook said. “It’s about unity and honoring those before us, and making sure we continue to carry the torch. Because, before we know it, we are going to be handing the torch off to the next generation.”
The program highlighted how injustice spans generations, with panelists ranging from the "silent generation" to "millennials."
Panelists agreed that fighting injustice begins with education, and means not just "modifying behaviors," but adjusting beliefs. They stressed that it's important to be actively "anti-racist," as silence can so often mean one is complicit in racist systems rather than working against them.
Joyce Dixon, a retired educator who taught for more than 35 years in Campbell County schools, said people have a responsibility to speak up when they see injustice, helping to "smother that fire" that otherwise would continue to burn.