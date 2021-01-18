Lynchburg Community Council hosts virtual MLK celebration

Herndon said with the swearing in of a new presidential administration on the horizon, it was crucial to stress the importance of "love and hope," and "moving forward with change."

The theme of the Lynchburg event was “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” a quotation from the open letter King wrote in 1963 while jailed in Birmingham, Alabama for leading a campaign against racial segregation and economic injustice.

“It hurts all of us when any of us is hurt,” Preston said. "If my justice is jeopardized, if my freedoms are jeopardized, we are all tied together. There either is justice, or there isn't."

Shaquille Cook, associate director of diversity engagement at Liberty University, delivered the program's benediction and said the message was crucial in a country so divided. He hopes the message of unity will resonate within the local community, and effect change that ripples out into the country as a whole.

"You have to start in your backyard," Cook said. “It’s about unity and honoring those before us, and making sure we continue to carry the torch. Because, before we know it, we are going to be handing the torch off to the next generation.”