Lynchburg Community hosts sixth annual "We Got The Beet"

The Lynchburg Community Market hosted “We got the beet” Saturday morning, in collaboration with the Central Virginia Health Department and the Virginia Cooperative Extension to show community members healthier eating options.

“It’s really engaging not only the children, but the parents about healthy eating and proper nutrition,” said Jeanell Smith, Snap-Ed agent for Virginia cooperative extension's family nutrition program.

The community market had a tent near the entrance, where people could try different fruit options. On Saturday, the group had a watermelon salad option, which included cubes of watermelon with lime juice, kosher salt, fresh minced mint and grounded cayenne.

The participants received a brochure from the family nutrition program on healthy snacks for children and a recipe for their watermelon salad. They also had a choice to try a small sample of blueberries, blackberries and fresh watermelon from local farmers.

“We really try to encourage people to eat local because it supports our local economy and our local farmers,” Smith said.

This year marks six years since the event started. They received a grant from the CDC to start the event. The goal was to do nutrition education, physical activity education and give people the opportunity to try different recipes.

“Really trying to expose children, especially children … to fresh fruits and vegetables and give them a little nutrition education,” Smith said.