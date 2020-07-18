Lynchburg Community Market sees SNAP surge during pandemic

The Lynchburg Community Market has seen about a 500% increase in SNAP card transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Darrius Slaughter, assistant market manager, said this surge has been beneficial to the market, farmers and customers who are more exposed to fresh fruits and vegetables.

“With the pandemic, a lot of families have received temporary SNAP cards and or benefits have been expanded,” he said. “This means more people have access to SNAP and they’re coming to use the market to spend that money. It’s been a significant influx, which makes us happy.”

SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits were first offered at the market in 2013 in an effort to boost the availability of fresh food options for low-income families in and around downtown.

The program, which converts SNAP benefits — formerly known as food stamps — into tokens that can be used like cash to purchase fresh produce.

On a normal Saturday, Slaughter said the market would receive between $200 and $300 worth of SNAP tokens, but the last three Saturdays have brought in roughly $1,300 to $1,500 each.