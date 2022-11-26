Lynchburg Community Market transforms to Mistletoe Market for Christmas season

For a few weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Lynchburg Community Market transforms into the annual Mistletoe Market, giving patrons a chance to enjoy the season's festivities.

There was a little bit of everything for shoppers at the market on Saturday. Handmade nativity scenes, nutcrackers, Christmas wreaths and even "happy calories," one vendor said, were all for sale as the bustling nature of the holidays infiltrated the community market downtown.

John and Ruth Wallisky, the owners of Wally's World, a wreath, garland and wood craft vendor at the market, said they've opened up shop at the community market during the holiday season for several years, and the excitement is the same each year, he said.

"This is our 15th year here at the market," John Wallisky said. "This is a great place to sell things at for the holidays."

The first Saturday of the Mistletoe Market also coincided with Small Business Saturday, and Wallisky said shopping small businesses is especially important this time of year.

"Local is where it starts, we buy local too. We buy our vegetables from Mr. Golden next door," Wallisky said about another vendor at the market. "It goes down the line and it's great to have that camaraderie of the people down here [at the market]."

The community market not only brings out Lynchburg residents, but some shoppers this time of year come from out of town, as they visit friends and family in the area.

Carol Matthews, one shopper at the Mistletoe Market on Saturday, was in town visiting her daughter, Erin Stewart, for Thanksgiving, and Matthews said the community market offered her a "taste of the local flavor."

Stewart, who frequents the market almost weekly, said she thought the crowd was bigger than normal at the community market on Saturday, and added the market is a great opportunity to "support the local Lynchburg economy, and the local farmers and craftsmen.

"It let's us invest in Lynchburg," Stewart went on to say.

Steven Pilley, the owner of Firefly Grove Confectionary, said the Mistletoe Market weeks are "definitely nonstop business here," and he's hoping for the same this year for his "happy calories" business.

Firefly Grove sells Artisan marshmallows, small batch hot chocolate and cocoa bombs, along with other sweet treats.

"There's always a lot more people when they have events here at the market," Pilley said.

As a small business owner too, Pilley said "it's always good to help the little guy.

"Even the big box chains were a local store at some point in time, so it's always good when people help out members of the community. The big box stores pay people who live here, but when you actually grow a business in the community, it provides more than just jobs."

Another vendor, Sherry Pope, who paints and makes other crafts like nutcrackers, said affordable prices and fellowship is what makes the Mistletoe Market special.

"A lot of crafters have reasonable prices ... but also definitely meeting people. I love meeting all kinds of people who come through here," said Pope, who was open for the Mistletoe Market for the first time this year.

As Thanksgiving decorations are stowed away for Christmas trees and wreaths, the Lynchburg Community Market will continue to host its Mistletoe Market each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Lynchburg Community Market at 1219 Main Street throughout Christmas.

For more information on the community market, visit lynchburgcommunitymarket.com.