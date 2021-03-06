Lynchburg Community Market vendors optimistic as customers return

Shirley Carwile, a longtime vendor at the Lynchburg Community Market’s Heritage Crafters Gallery, was forced to suspend much of her business last March as the novel coronavirus swept across Virginia.
But in early January, the gallery, a large indoor space where local artisans sell handmade crafts, was reopened to the public for the first time since the public health threat began, allowing Carwile and other vendors the chance to resume in-person sales at the Hill City’s popular downtown market.
Carwile, who described her business as a hobby, sells handsewn doll outfits and kitchen aprons. Her most popular items are a relatively new phenomenon: colorful face masks.
Before the gallery reopened to the wider public, Carwile relied on the internet to sell her handmade crafts. The much-needed face masks kept her busy last year, but since the gallery reopened its doors at the start of January, Carwile said she has noticed a sizable increase in customers.
“It's not quite to where it was a year ago, but it's getting there more and more all the time,” Carwile said. “From January to March it's been a lot better.”
Carwile credited the steady rise in customers to greater awareness that business has largely resumed at the once-shuttered gallery. She said widespread mask-wearing among vendors and customers might also have played a role in making previously wary visitors more comfortable at the market.
Still, the number of customers has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Carwile and other vendors said Saturday they are hopeful the coming spring weather and relaxing COVID-19 restrictions will help spur more locals to shop at the market.
Not every vendor has made it back to the gallery. Pat Phillips, the proprietor of Cane Creek Country, which sells artwork made out of recycled material, estimated that roughly 50% of the pre-pandemic vendors have yet to return to the building.
Some booths that once teemed with activity now sit empty because of the smaller number of craft makers. Other booths are purposely vacant to satisfy COVID-19 rules requiring more space for social distancing inside the building.
A significant number of vendors have managed to thrive over the past year, namely local farmers and produce sellers who are able to operate in the market’s outdoor setting. After the market was forced to shift to curbside takeout orders in March, some sellers were able to resume operations outdoors by May. Indoor boutiques and restaurants reopened in early June as the state’s COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.
Brenda Peregoy, of Crooked Creek Meats & More, said she saw an influx in sales of fresh bison meat and cheeses last spring as local grocery stores were overrun with customers during the first weeks of the pandemic. Much of that new business has carried over into 2021.
“It created repeat customers,” she said. “They liked what they were getting at the market and they’re coming back for it.”
Last summer, market managers told The News & Advance that vendors had seen about a 500% increase in food stamp transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic, a clear sign produce sales were on the rise.
Glenn Clayton Jr., the owner of Hungry Hill Farms, which sells honey products and locally grown apples at the open-air market, said he has also seen an increase in sales since the start of the pandemic.
“My business in reality hasn’t been hurt, mainly because people are buying fresh and they don’t want to go to crowded grocery stores,” he said.
The only downturn, he said, was a drop-off in sales of honey straws, a popular treat among college students who shop at the market. Before the pandemic, he said, he would sell between $40 to $50 worth of honey straws at a quarter apiece in a day. Today he usually nets around $7 to $20 from the straws.
With local colleges resuming in-person learning and with spring weather approaching, Clayton said he expects business to continue to grow as foot traffic at the market increases.
“People are going natural,” he said. “We’re selling a lot of apples and a lot of honey. I think it will only pick up.”
Tara Biskup was among the dozens of shoppers who visited the market Saturday morning. She bought fresh eggs from a local vendor and multigrain bread from Father’s Cafe & Bakery, one of the market’s most popular shops.
Biskup praised the market for closely following COVID-19 rules, calling it “very safe.” A regular weekly customer, Biskup said she is drawn downtown every weekend for the convenience and the unbeatable prices.
“It's really affordable and the quality is better than the grocery store,” she said. “So why not?”