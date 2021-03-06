Lynchburg Community Market vendors optimistic as customers return

Still, the number of customers has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Carwile and other vendors said Saturday they are hopeful the coming spring weather and relaxing COVID-19 restrictions will help spur more locals to shop at the market.

Not every vendor has made it back to the gallery. Pat Phillips, the proprietor of Cane Creek Country, which sells artwork made out of recycled material, estimated that roughly 50% of the pre-pandemic vendors have yet to return to the building.

Some booths that once teemed with activity now sit empty because of the smaller number of craft makers. Other booths are purposely vacant to satisfy COVID-19 rules requiring more space for social distancing inside the building.

A significant number of vendors have managed to thrive over the past year, namely local farmers and produce sellers who are able to operate in the market’s outdoor setting. After the market was forced to shift to curbside takeout orders in March, some sellers were able to resume operations outdoors by May. Indoor boutiques and restaurants reopened in early June as the state’s COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.