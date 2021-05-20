Lynchburg considers future intersection improvements at Rivermont and Bedford avenues

Identified as a collision hot spot, the intersection of Rivermont and Bedford avenues, near Gospel Community Church and an Exxon Station, could see potential improvements in the near future.
A proposed project would prevent left turns from Bedford Avenue through the intersection — a change the study team hopes would eliminate some dangers of the highly-trafficked roadway.
The majority of crashes at the intersection resulted from turning vehicles, and three draft intersection improvement concepts were presented to the community at a virtual public meeting Tuesday.
While many residents seemed to agree the intersection was dangerous — attesting to accidents and injuries witnessed in the intersection — a few vocal residents said these improvements would not be enough and changes needed to come to the entirety of the corridor.
However, the intersection improvement project already was awarded Smart Scale funding by the Virginia Department of Transportation after a 2018 traffic study ranked the intersection as a high-crash location, and the $485,000 in funding must be dedicated specifically to that intersection.
All three proposed concepts include a mountable curb — a curb with a sloping face so vehicles can encroach on them without damaging tires and wheels — that would restrict left turns from Bedford Avenue onto Rivermont Avenue, instead diverting traffic turning left to Ruffner Place or Cabell Street. Plans include bike lanes, pedestrian refuge islands and crosswalks.
Options offer different solutions for the intersection conflict at McDonald Street, as well as differing lane widths, landscaping and levels of visibility on eastbound or westbound Bedford Avenue.
Ryan Roberts, engineering project manager with the city of Lynchburg, stressed the project was not intended to address the entire corridor, but rather was to seek a solution to a high-crash location at the specific intersection of Bedford and Rivermont avenues, one that would reduce the high number of angle collisions that occurred there.
Frustrated residents called for greater improvements, strategies to slow speeding and reckless vehicles and keep the entire corridor safe.
"We are fighting a no-win battle," one resident said. "The picture is way bigger than what we're talking about."
Another resident said they would prefer to see no change to the intersection at all and didn't feel as though the data warranted a half-million-dollar project.
According to the staff report, crash data from 2014 to 2020 shows nine crashes resulting in property damage only, 11 resulting in injury and two resulting in severe injuries.
Anecdotally, some residents in attendance said they have witnessed more area accidents than that in the past several months.
Mike Johnson, the project manager with engineering firm Hurt & Proffitt, said the team still welcomes input specifically related to the three draft concepts, and any issues related to rerouting left-turning traffic toward Cabell Street and Ruffner Place — things that can be addressed through the funding source as the team continues to finalize designs.
Roberts said the project team will meet to digest the public comments and formulate responses to the audience's questions. Once the team meets, he said they will have a better idea of next steps.