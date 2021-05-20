Lynchburg considers future intersection improvements at Rivermont and Bedford avenues

Identified as a collision hot spot, the intersection of Rivermont and Bedford avenues, near Gospel Community Church and an Exxon Station, could see potential improvements in the near future.

A proposed project would prevent left turns from Bedford Avenue through the intersection — a change the study team hopes would eliminate some dangers of the highly-trafficked roadway.

The majority of crashes at the intersection resulted from turning vehicles, and three draft intersection improvement concepts were presented to the community at a virtual public meeting Tuesday.

While many residents seemed to agree the intersection was dangerous — attesting to accidents and injuries witnessed in the intersection — a few vocal residents said these improvements would not be enough and changes needed to come to the entirety of the corridor.

However, the intersection improvement project already was awarded Smart Scale funding by the Virginia Department of Transportation after a 2018 traffic study ranked the intersection as a high-crash location, and the $485,000 in funding must be dedicated specifically to that intersection.