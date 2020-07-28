Lynchburg continues to develop reopening plan, votes to require masks

“The key word is flexible,” board chairman James Coleman said. “I think the superintendent is operating with that premise and so are we as a board.”

The board discussed three options for fall reopening Tuesday, including the draft plan the division presented at the board’s July 7 meeting. The original plan had students in pre-K through fifth grades receiving in-person instruction two days a week beginning Aug. 24 and sixth through 12th grade students beginning the school year remotely before transitioning to two days a week of in-person instruction on Sept. 8.

Options 2 and 3 do not change the division’s start date of Aug. 24, but changes when students would return to schools for in-person instruction.

Option 2 adjusted the original draft plan, with all students learning remotely until Sept. 8 when pre-K through 12th grade students would transition to two days a week of in-person instruction.

Option 3 further pushed the division’s in-person start date with all students learning remotely for the first nine weeks of the school year. All students would transition to in-person instruction in late October.

All options allow a 100% virtual options for students who are unable to or are uncomfortable with returning to school buildings.