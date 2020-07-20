Lynchburg could see heat index values up to 108 on Monday

The Lynchburg region will be under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. today.
The temperature is forecast to reach 99, with heat index values up to 108, according to the National Weather Service. Heat index is a measure of what it feels like outside due to temperature and humidity combined.
High temperatures are forecast to reach into the 90s each day through at least Saturday. The weather service calls for some chance of thunderstorms each day as well.
The National Weather Service offers these tips during the heat:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in an air-conditioned room
- Stay out of the sun
- Check up on relatives and neighbors
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
- When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
- Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
