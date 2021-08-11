Lynchburg council approves duplexes along Old Graves Mill Road

The rezoning request was recommended for approval by the planning commission in July in a 3-1 vote, with three commissioners absent. No one spoke for or against the request at the council meeting Tuesday.

Helgeson expressed concerns about the project and moved to table the request, and said with only four commissioners present at the meeting, he wanted to confer with the absent commissioners and get more information about the project.

He worried the duplexes would change the nature of the neighborhood, referencing the single-family homes directly bordering the property. Pointing at other areas of the city that have seen major recent residential development, such as the Timberlake corridor, he said while this is a different situation, if council allows one medium-density rezoning, they set a precedent for more down the road.

“It started with the first step," Helgeson said of similar areas, "and it changed the character of the neighborhood."

Pointing at the four duplexes across the street and the Seven Hills Church of Christ just down the street, also zoned R-3, Nixon said his request was in line with the surrounding properties.