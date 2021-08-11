Lynchburg council approves duplexes along Old Graves Mill Road

More duplexes could be coming to Old Graves Mill Road after Lynchburg City Council approved a rezoning request that would allow four duplexes to be built on a plot that currently contains one single-family home.
Council approved the rezoning from Low-Medium Density Residential District (R-2) to Medium Density Residential District (R-3C) on Tuesday night in a 5-2 vote, with Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson and Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi opposing.
Russ Nixon, with Nixon Land Survey, represented landowner Margaret Gilliland at the public hearing. She has lived in the house on the 1.55 acre property at 902 Old Graves Mill Road since 1950, he said, and she plans to demolish the house and sell the land to a developer.
Per a proffer added to the rezoning request, the site must be developed in accordance to a site plan submitted by Nixon — which shows four duplexes, each 1,080 square-feet, totaling eight residential units, that share a 16 space parking lot emptying out onto Hillview Drive.
Though much of the surrounding property on the same side of Old Graves Mill Road currently is zoned R-2, there are four duplexes on lots zoned R-3 directly across the road from the proposed project.
Nixon said he does not believe the project is an "overgrowth of the site," and the single driveway onto Hillview Drive will ensure a safer traffic configuration, one without multiple driveways emptying out onto Old Graves Mill Road.
The rezoning request was recommended for approval by the planning commission in July in a 3-1 vote, with three commissioners absent. No one spoke for or against the request at the council meeting Tuesday.
Helgeson expressed concerns about the project and moved to table the request, and said with only four commissioners present at the meeting, he wanted to confer with the absent commissioners and get more information about the project.
He worried the duplexes would change the nature of the neighborhood, referencing the single-family homes directly bordering the property. Pointing at other areas of the city that have seen major recent residential development, such as the Timberlake corridor, he said while this is a different situation, if council allows one medium-density rezoning, they set a precedent for more down the road.
“It started with the first step," Helgeson said of similar areas, "and it changed the character of the neighborhood."
Pointing at the four duplexes across the street and the Seven Hills Church of Christ just down the street, also zoned R-3, Nixon said his request was in line with the surrounding properties.
Vice Mayor Beau Wright moved for approval, and said with no neighborhood pushback, the recommendation from the planning commission and the included proffer, he saw no reason not to move forward.
At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy also was in support, and especially was pleased with the parking lot and single driveway, which would help mitigate traffic on a highly-traveled road.
“It’s an opportunity for someone to plan a community right now ... for that neighborhood," Tweedy said.
Helgeson said he still felt he had not heard a "compelling reason" as to why council should approve the change.
A substitute motion made by Helgeson to table the request failed 5-2, with Helgeson and Faraldi in favor.