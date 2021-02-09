Lynchburg council talks capital project priorities, with police HQ as top focus

A desire to see the city break ground on a new police department headquarters in the next several years drove the preliminary conversation surrounding Lynchburg's five-year capital improvement plan, which could mean some city school projects are pushed farther down the road.
City staff stressed that plans for the CIP are in very early stages, but Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said it was important to affirm council goals now and discuss the financial impacts of proposed projects, particularly in order to keep the city's debt service level.
Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt discussed two potential CIP scenarios. Scenario one represented $171.2 million in projects funded between fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2026 and included a new police headquarters building, as well as a new school transportation building and the replacement of Sandusky Elementary School. Witt said the city would not be able to afford this scenario, as it stood.
The most financially feasible option was scenario two, which included $139.6 million in projects funded between fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2026.
In that scenario, the $40 million police department headquarters — meant to replace the antiquated and aging West Building on Court Street — is still slated for fiscal year 2023, but the $37 million Sandusky Elementary School replacement, and the approximately $6.7 million new transportation building for the schools, were not included in the five-year plan.
The design and renovations for both Linkhorne and Paul Munro elementary schools were spread out and pushed back a few years in the proposed second scenario.
Though nothing is set in stone, and no definitive council action was taken, Witt said changes like these would need to be made to ensure financial feasibility for the CIP.
Council threw its support behind the new police headquarters, affirming it as a priority.
At-large Councilman Randy Nelson said that "nothing should disrupt that timetable," in regard to the police headquarters, and that due to COVID's disruption of the work of the Future of Education task force — a community effort to support the goals of Lynchburg City Schools and the city — some of the prior planning and discussions may now be "antiquated."
"We don't have a roadmap for the future," Nelson said, and indicated his interest in scenario two, which would put a decision on Sandusky Elementary School and other school projects on hold.
Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi said it was crucial to get "shovels in the ground" in fiscal year 2023 for the new police headquarters, and to develop it at the Kemper Street location where it has been planned. He said council discussions on the funding of a brand new school should wait.
At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy agreed the Sandusky Elementary School project should be put on hold and voiced her continued intention to prioritize public safety.
"I think Sandusky is a bigger conversation. It’s about how do we want to see ourselves in the future of this city as far as education is concerned," Tweedy said. “I think we need a larger footprint for opportunity through education in the city. I think it’s very narrow to think of the future of education in just the building or buildings. What are those other areas, other spaces of opportunity that we can create education for our citizens?”
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson also pushed for the new police department headquarters and expressed his desire for it to remain at the Kemper Street location where the Lynchburg Transit Company building once sat.
"Let's get this done," Helgeson said of the project. Without it, he asked how the police department could be expected to encourage recruitment and said "law and order" were vital for a growing, healthy city.
Witt said recent engineering estimates for that site were closer to $53 million, rather than the initial $40 million, and there was always the possibility of considering a new site.
"We don't want this pushed off any more ... We're committed to making this work, but we've got more work to do," she said.
Wodicka agreed and said there is always the opportunity to consider alternatives, and that more conversations would be had throughout the fiscal year's budget process.
“We want to do it right, we want to do it well, and we want to do it in a way that is responsible for the long term,” Wodicka said.