Lynchburg council talks capital project priorities, with police HQ as top focus

"I think Sandusky is a bigger conversation. It’s about how do we want to see ourselves in the future of this city as far as education is concerned," Tweedy said. “I think we need a larger footprint for opportunity through education in the city. I think it’s very narrow to think of the future of education in just the building or buildings. What are those other areas, other spaces of opportunity that we can create education for our citizens?”

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson also pushed for the new police department headquarters and expressed his desire for it to remain at the Kemper Street location where the Lynchburg Transit Company building once sat.

"Let's get this done," Helgeson said of the project. Without it, he asked how the police department could be expected to encourage recruitment and said "law and order" were vital for a growing, healthy city.

Witt said recent engineering estimates for that site were closer to $53 million, rather than the initial $40 million, and there was always the possibility of considering a new site.

"We don't want this pushed off any more ... We're committed to making this work, but we've got more work to do," she said.