Lynchburg couple built home based on circa 1750s historic house

Lisa Richards’ easel sits near a window in her painting studio so natural light shines on her latest canvas.
The painting studio is one of the many rooms Lisa designed as she and her husband Jim built their Colonial Williamsburg-inspired home on Locksview Road.
Lisa, who studied art in college, began her painting in earnest after creating a portrait of the couple’s two daughters. Jim said the couple could not afford to hire someone to paint their daughters so Lisa decided she would try. After friends saw the painting, they began requesting Lisa paint portraits of their children.
That creative spark blossomed over the years and now the Richards’ home is filled with rich paintings, including the one hanging over the fireplace of their two daughters sitting barefoot wearing dresses and bows in their hair, cuddling the family cat. The girls are grown now, with children of their own.
The Richards designed and built their home after the George Wythe House in Williamsburg, except without the Flemish bond brickwork. They’ve lived in the house since 1995; in 2013, the couple added an expansive sunroom and deck overlooking the gardens.
The couple chose to pattern their house after that of George Wythe, signer of the Declaration of Independence. Built in the 1750s in what now is Colonial Williamsburg, the house is an exercise in balance. Constructed of red brick trimmed in white, the Wythe house is perfectly balance with the front door flanked by two windows on each side of the door and the second floor features five windows, with one centered above the first-floor door. Inside that historic home is a central passageway from which the rooms emanate.
“You can tell I like things very symmetrical and it’s just, to me, it’s about the symmetry of the house,” Lisa said of her own home. “The windows upstairs are narrower and smaller but they have the same proportions.”
Lisa confessed she wanted to build something more like her neighbor’s home, with its angled English country cottage look, but the colonial style was less expensive to construct.
“Basically Jim said, ‘Let’s do simple outside and you get to do the inside,’” Lisa said. “My contractor called it bread and butter. He said, ‘I’ll build the bread and you add the butter.’”
The simplicity of the box shape made it easier to build, and while the proportions of the Richards home mimic the Wythe house, it doesn’t feature the fancy brickwork of the Colonial Williamsburg home and it is smaller.
The couple decided to build rather than purchase an older home since their daughter has asthma and her doctor recommended new construction to reduce allergens. Jim’s family always built new and his parents lived nearby.
The artist in Lisa always has been attracted to architecture and design and the Richards’ oldest daughter went into the trade.
“I have always loved it,” Lisa said, adding her painting studio was patterned from proportions she found in an English magazine but beyond that the design is all her own.
One of the Richards’ favorite spaces in their house began as a screened in porch, and instead became a sunroom with huge windows looking out over the gardens in the backyard. Lisa said she didn’t think she would use the space as a screened in porch, particularly in the heat of summer and when the drifts of pollen coat surfaces.
As a sunroom, though, it had become almost a second living room and houses a television and a collection of furniture Lisa inherited from her mother along with other pieces collected over the years.
Once the sunroom was completed, though, the first floor bathroom window looked out over that space. Lisa replaced the glass with mirrors. In that bathroom hangs one of her favorite pieces, a print she discovered while traveling in France. A friend suggested she use the print in a trumeau, and Jim built the framework that surrounded the mirror that she topped with her French print.
“It’s my favorite thing in here,” she said.
The couple’s collections of porcelain as well as French and English antiques are on display throughout the house, much of it collected from Lisa and Jim’s travels.
The dining room features more of Lisa’s work, including one of a field of sunflowers she spotted during her travels. The dining room leads into a large, bright kitchen filled with natural light.
The couple enjoys spending summer evenings on the back patio, overlooking the gardens.
“In the summertime, you can catch me in the yard, dancing with the grandchildren,” Lisa laughed.
The Richards have developed the gardens over the years, moving plants and trying various wildlife- and insect-friendly gardening practices. They intend to add individual bee houses in the woods that line the back of their property leading up to Judith Creek. They also have reduced the footprint of their lawn to create more natural space.
“We decided we’d rather leave that woods and bring the gardens in,” Jim said, gesturing toward the end of the yard.
Lisa said the couple’s garden features many different perennials, including flowers designed to attract pollinators, such as lavender, bee balm and peonies. The gardens feature daffodils and lily of the valley.
“For us, it was more about beautifying the landscape,” Lisa said. “We don’t have a formal English garden.”
One bed started as a hybrid tea rose garden but it was damaged by the wildlife that meanders through the Richards’ yard.
It later became a boxwood garden until blight destroyed it, forcing the couple to remove 62 English boxwoods they had carefully collected and cultivated over the years.
Now it’s a bee garden, filled with lavender and bee balm, which have the added benefit of being distasteful to deer.
It’s the smoky purple and white flowers of the Lenten rose that add color to the gardens first.
“They just pop up everywhere,” Jim said.
Jim said some plants grow in abundance in their yards and others they can’t get to grow at all. For instance, the couple haven’t been able to grow hydrangeas but lily of the valley grows like weeds. Lisa is trying again with hydrangeas, hoping a climbing hydrangea will end up growing along the garden wall.
“Our garden has grown organically over time,” Jim said. “We didn’t sit down with a piece of paper and set out what our garden will look like. We have moved things over time. Some of the plants that are there have had two or three homes.”
The couple’s green thumb comes mostly from Jim’s family. His grandparents loved to cultivate plants and had their home on the Historic Garden Day tour three times. The Richards’ home was set to be on Lynchburg’s Historic Garden Day tour in April, but COVID-19 concerns cancelled the event.
“Quite a few of our foundation plants were things over the years that [Jim’s grandmother] gave me for my birthday,” Lisa said. “The magnolia tree, the viburnum, the azalea. She said there’s certain plants you need to have in our yard so that almost any time of year you can go out and find something blooming.”
Cultivating those blooms out in the garden is an activity the couple loves to do together and to share with their grandchildren.
“For us, it’s a labor of love,” Lisa said.
