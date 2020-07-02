Lynchburg couple built home based on circa 1750s historic house

Lisa Richards’ easel sits near a window in her painting studio so natural light shines on her latest canvas.

The painting studio is one of the many rooms Lisa designed as she and her husband Jim built their Colonial Williamsburg-inspired home on Locksview Road.

Lisa, who studied art in college, began her painting in earnest after creating a portrait of the couple’s two daughters. Jim said the couple could not afford to hire someone to paint their daughters so Lisa decided she would try. After friends saw the painting, they began requesting Lisa paint portraits of their children.

That creative spark blossomed over the years and now the Richards’ home is filled with rich paintings, including the one hanging over the fireplace of their two daughters sitting barefoot wearing dresses and bows in their hair, cuddling the family cat. The girls are grown now, with children of their own.

The Richards designed and built their home after the George Wythe House in Williamsburg, except without the Flemish bond brickwork. They’ve lived in the house since 1995; in 2013, the couple added an expansive sunroom and deck overlooking the gardens.