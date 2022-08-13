Lynchburg couple finds strength during liver transplant journey

Alana Rudder decided to become an organ donor after seeing a commercial about someone becoming a living kidney donor. She was 11 years old at the time.

“Something inside me, just a voice in my soul said, ‘You’re supposed to do this some day and you need to prepare,'" she said.

Little did she know that she was preparing to be a living liver donor for her future husband, Roger Rudder.

Roger Rudder had liver problems since he was a child. At 5 years old, it was discovered he had liver disease, but doctors could not determine the exact type. Years later, he was diagnosed with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Symptoms do not appear until the late stages of the disease.

In 2012, Roger was not experiencing any symptoms when he met Alana on what would become their front porch.

After graduating from Liberty University, Alana moved to Stafford to live with her sister, but after a while she felt a tug to return to Lynchburg. Alana rented a side apartment attached to a house. Roger was renting the house. A friendship and connection formed between them over the next two years, and they opened up the whole house when they were married in 2015.

The Rudders had been married for just a year and a half when Roger started to forget things.

“He started having episodes," Alana Rudder said. "Honestly, I thought it was early on-set Alzheimer's or something. He would just forget really big parts of our life overnight. This went on for a few months, and I was getting really scared.”

One day in 2017, Alana found him in their bedroom vomiting blood. They rushed to the local ER. The state of Roger’s liver had rapidly declined, and he was diagnosed with end stage liver failure.

Over the next two weeks, Roger gained 50 to 60 pounds in fluid and became incoherent. Roger now had liver cancer as well. At this stage, Roger needed a new liver, but locally he was not a transplant candidate. Alana was puzzled.

“I had known throughout my entire life, since I was about 11 years old, that I was gonna be a living donor to somebody that I loved. It didn’t really make sense to me because I thought well this has to be it," she said.

Alana spent that night researching hospitals that specialized in living donations. She found UVa Health. They arrived at the University of Virginia, but were told Roger did not have the necessary insurance for a transplant. However, a transplant could be possible through Help Hope Live, a nonprofit that provides community based fundraising for people struggling to meet medical expenses and related costs due to transplants.

Help Hope Live began to help them fundraise to get on the transplant list, but the transplant list matches organs from deceased donors to patients in need. Anita Sites, a nurse practitioner in the living donor program at UVa Health, explained how the process works.

“People on the waiting list might also have a living donor. You might get a deceased offer for a recipient so we want them to be on the waiting list. We simultaneously look at both avenues,” Sites said.

Alana knew there might not be time to explore both options. She knew she needed to be his living donor.

“He only had a few more days to live. He had to wait about 3 or 4 months for a liver. I just felt like I wouldn’t be able to live without him. I felt like it would save me too," she said.

Alana began testing right away. In order for a living donor to undergo transplant they must have a compatible blood type with the recipient and the right size liver. The liver is the only organ that regenerates. The portion that is left behind in the donor will regenerate within a couple of weeks after the surgery.

“We’re doing a very thorough evaluation of their anatomy and the size of their liver. We have to make sure that the piece of liver that the person is donating is sufficient for the recipient for his or her size, but more importantly the piece of liver that we’re leaving behind in the donor is sufficient in order to be safe,” Sites said.

Medical professionals advised Alana to not even get tested because she was so much smaller than Roger, but it turned out she had an above-average liver for her size. There was also an issue of Alana being Roger’s primary caregiver, but their pastor stepped in. He took liver courses to learn how to properly care for Roger, and 20 people from the church signed up to help. After the transplant, they would all care for Roger in shifts.

Things began to line up, but Roger still was concerned for Alana. She assured him that it would be safe and this transplant would not only save his life but someone else’s. Roger's liver could go to someone who didn't have a living donor. He decided they would move forward with the transplant.

Alana went into surgery and saved Roger’s life on Nov. 30, 2017, a day they call their “liverversary.”

“My wife undergoing transplant for me proved how much she loves me and I would not trade that love for anything,” Roger said in a written statement.

The first four days after transplant were the hardest for Alana. She was off of her pain medication a week and a half later and continued to take muscle relaxers for the next couple months.

On the sixth day after the transplant, Roger began to have problems. He had to go back into surgery. A bile duct had leaked into his abdomen. A drain was put in his abdomen, and his health drastically improved, but after three months the drain fell out.

For the first two years after transplant, Roger was in and out of the hospital. During that time, he went into stage 3 fibrosis of his new liver. For eight months, he experienced sepsis which drove him to states of delirium, and he was unable to swallow his anti-rejection pills. The surgeon who did the transplant had to come back to do a life-saving surgery.

Doctors also found that Roger had been struggling with pneumonia. Because he has a suppressed immune system, this is something that he still is battling. He has to use a ventilator and do breathing treatments throughout the day.

Roger’s liver will very slowly improve, but he still faces other health concerns. He has lost a significant amount of weight. One option is a feeding tube, but after transplant, his body rejected it, which led to a horrible infection. The alternative is specialized dentures that would help him to digest. Hearing aids are another item that Roger needs. He is experiencing hearing loss, which only intensifies his states of delirium.

“I think a lot of people think hearing aids and dentures are a luxury, but for him they’re life or death,” Alana said.

These items are small, but they are costly. From general medical expenses to anti-rejection pills, it all adds up to a sum that is difficult to pay. Alana has a job in freelance writing, but it is hard for her to have consistent work when she is going back and forth to their home and UVa.

Donations made through Help Hope Live go to anything related to Roger’s medical care. These donations make it possible for them to maintain their life and Roger’s health.

“Help Hope Live gave me the ability to keep fighting. What they provide through donations means I can continue to fight. Going forward, the donations may mean that we are able to keep our home. We would have been homeless without their assistance,” Roger wrote.

He also added where he finds his strength.

"My wife has given me strength through all of this. My strength also came from the opportunity to show God's love and what he is capable of doing in the midst of a fight like this."