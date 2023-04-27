RACHAEL SMITH

Once wrapped in asbestos, the 130-year-old folk Victorian home at 109 Madison St. in Garland Hill has been restored to its original appearance by owners Laura and Steve Barnwell.

The 4,800 square-foot, five bedroom, five bathroom Edmunds House was built in 1890 by lawyer and VMI graduate James Easley Edmund, Laura Barnwell said.

Edmunds and his wife Harriet had five children. Harriet was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Edmunds attended Virginia Military Institute, traveling from Lynchburg to Lexington by packet boat, she said. After graduating in 1880, he then went to University of Virginia graduating with a law degree in one year.

He and Harriet married and he began to practice law in Lynchburg, building their home in Garland Hill. Hattie and James are both buried in Lynchburg’s Spring Hill Cemetery, Barnwell said.

In 1895, Madison Street was one of the first residential streets of Lynchburg to be paved in brick. It was covered over with asphalt for a time, Barnwell said, until a Boy Scouts of America project removed the blacktop down to the original brick.

Sometime in the 1950s, the house was divided into seven rental units.

The Barnwells purchased the house in 2015 and have endeavored to restore the home to its original state even with historic furniture and paint colors on both the interior and exterior.

“I had always wanted an old house and a big house from things I’ve collected and whatnot and I enjoy the process of bringing something back to life,” she said. “The city requires regulations for the outside but for us it was just as important inside. There’s very little that we did that would not have been like the colors are from that era.”

For example, columns were found in the attic, and with newly fabricated pieces made to match, the parlor fireplace mantle was restored. Long discarded sconces and light fixtures found in the attic were cleaned, repaired and reinstalled by the Barnwells.

“I just feel like if you’re going to live in an old house, you have to try to have it restored as much as possible to that era,” she said. “So that was kind of my motivation and I just enjoy the pieces, books and colors from that time so we tried to stick with that as much as possible.”

The attic originally was living space for the house staff. The rooms were miniature versions of the main house and though no longer in use, some features, such as the original wallpaper, remain intact.

Barnwell said several fixtures and moldings were salvaged from the attic and reused in the restoration of the main house.

An early renovation project in the music room exposed a section of wall with five layers of wallpaper, the first and oldest being hand-painted. The owners preserved a small section in a frame as a historical record. Another interesting find from the attic rafters was a Lynchburg, Virginia automobile license plate from 1916.

The authentic tin ceiling tiles in the kitchen were purchased from a company that has been in continual operation since the 1800s, using the original tin press molds of the time.

Some of the original shutters were found in the basement and repaired.

Barnwell said the missing shutters had to be custom made to match due to their unusually large size — with twenty-two of the homes windows being over 7-feet tall. Today all shutters are functional.

She said the Edmunds must have loved light, airy rooms because there are 54 windows in all, making the spaces feel bright and open, taking full advantage of spectacular sunsets and panoramic views of the Blue Ridge mountains.

There also are several original lattice windows with diamond shaped panes known as quarrels.

The sagging brick foundation piers were dismantled by hand and rebuilt using the original bricks, to support the expansive wrap around porch, the only one of its kind in Garland Hill, she said.

“We had to do a lot of work on the outside,” she said. “There’s a wraparound porch and this whole front side was sinking due to water damage. So we had to disassemble the original brick piers and then have that jacked up and then those piers rebuilt using the same bricks.”

That project took six months because much of the work was done themselves.

Lumber for much of the interior restoration was salvaged from a 140-year-old church that was demolished in Amherst County. The quarter sawn white oak was used to rebuild doorways and to repair or replace missing staircase features, including a section of handrail.

The stairwell also is original, but there were parts of it missing when they moved in and it took a couple of years to restore due to finding a craftsman who could handmake each new spindle.

All floors on the first story— as well as some on the second — have been redone, much coming from reclaimed lumber from the same year the house was built.

The Barnwells who have been the owners for eight years are now selling the house with the help of Brenda Van Fossen, a real estate agent with Long & Foster Realtors.

PHOTOS: Lynchburg couple restores Garland Hill home

Close The downstairs bathroom and laundry room downstairs at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. An office area at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The living room downstairs at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The living room downstairs at 109 Madison St. in Lynchburg. The upstairs hallway leading to the four bedrooms at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. An upstairs bathroom at the Garland Hill home owned by Laura and Steve Barnwell A sunroom inside an upstairs bedroom at the home. A sunroom inside of an upstairs bedroom at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A bedroom upstairs at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The master bedroom is located upstairs at the home on 109 Madison St. A walk in closet area in the master bedroom at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. An upstairs bathroom at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A bedroom upstairs at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A bathroom inside of a bedroom at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. An upstairs bedroom in the Barnwell's home. A bedroom upstairs at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The home at 109 Madison St. features a library. A bedroom upstairs at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The front door and porch of 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Victorian home was built in 1890 by lawyer and VMI graduate James Easley Edmund, according to the home's owner, Laura Barnwell. The exterior of 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A cast iron fireplace in the dining room of the home. An antique stove oven in the kitchen of the Garland Hill home. The kitchen at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The kitchen features hardwood floors and a chandelier. The kitchen at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The kitchen at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A sitting area at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A stained-glass door leads to the backyard at the home. A storage area connecting the kitchen to the hallway at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A downstairs bathroom at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A formal living room at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The entryway of 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Parts of the staircase and stairwell were restored at the Madison Street home. The refurbished staircase posts at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The entrance to the home at 109 Madison St. A reading nook under the stairs at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A formal living room at the Garland Hill home in Lynchburg. The dining room at 109 Madison Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. 