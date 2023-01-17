Lynchburg Daily Bread to buy van, add driver with $108K grant

Lynchburg Daily Bread plans to purchase a new van and add a new full-time driver position to its staff, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.

The expenditures will be made possible by a $108,000 donation from Aetna Better Health of Virginia. The money also will go toward purchasing food, according to a news release from Lynchburg Daily Bread.

"We are so thankful for this generous gift at a time when we are facing the greatest community need in our 40 years of existence," Daily Bread Executive Director Tracey Dixon said in the release. "Adding a fifth van to our fleet and the staff to collect and distribute much-needed food when so many families are desperate will help those in need for years to come.”

Founded in 1982, Lynchburg Daily Bread offers more than 500 meals out of its Clay Street location each day of the week to anyone. It also runs an outreach program bringing food to 16 locations around the region. Demand has grown from 78,689 meals served in 2019 to 164,276 in 2022, according to the nonprofit's figures.