Lynchburg doctor, counselor, give advice on battling anxiety during COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases remain prevalent, and parents prepare to send their children back to school or day care or educate them in the home, it's common for anxiety to arise.
But a Lynchburg pediatrician and counselor say there are ways to stay calm while staying safe within the ever-changing world of new guidelines, restrictions and policies.
Dr. Rachel Gagen, a pediatrician at F. Read Hopkins Pediatric Associates, said it is completely understandable for parents to feel uncomfortable in this unprecedented situation and with the pandemic shutdown, many parents may feel like there is no map.
“It can feel overwhelming to try to make decisions about school, work, play and worship with a new virus that has such a wide spectrum from zero symptoms in some patients and death in others,” she said. “There is certainly data that suggests that children are highly unlikely to die of COVID. This should help the parents breathe a small sigh of relief.”
However, it will take time to understand the consequences of infection in children and time to assess how children spread the virus to adults, she added.
“School shutdowns in March were the safest public health option,” she said. “However, they limited our ability to predict how the virus would spread if schools were open.”
There have been more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Virginia so far, and more than 1,900 in the Lynchburg region, according to the Virginia Department of Health. More than 2,400 deaths around the commonwealth have been attributed to the disease.
Right now, all parents can practice and model safe behaviors so that their children can stay safe now and in the coming months, she said.
“Our community has had an increased spread of the virus. It’s up to us all to stop it,” she said. “If someone has a symptom, they need to stay home. If you find out you have been exposed and are waiting on test results, stay home. The online option at school will be very helpful in allowing flexibility with attendance. There should be no more perfect attendance awards.”
Chuck Rodgers, a licensed counselor at Wyndhurst Counseling Center, said worrying is common — but when the brain works overtime, it causes people to worry too much and makes it difficult to live life well.
He said one way for parents to deal with their anxiety right now is by using a cognitive therapy technique called “possible and likely.”
“This is where you ask yourself the question, ‘Is this possible? Is it likely?’ An objective answer to these two questions can often bring comfort,” he said. “Here, I think parents can find comfort in doing some math. What do the statistics say? The population of Lynchburg proper is approximately 81,000. At this point in time, there have been five very unfortunate deaths of individuals who have been labeled as COVID-19 deaths.”
Rodgers said this statistic means residents in Lynchburg have a .006173% chance of dying from the virus.
“Conversely, that means that your chance of living in Lynchburg is 99.993827%. The statistics also show us that the chances of recovery in our area if one tests positive are 99.3362. Because of these odds, is it reasonable that parents could actually feel pretty good?” he said.
He said people believe anything their brains tell them. So the solution is to simply talk back to it, which usually brings comfort.
Like adults, many children suffer from anxiety, he said.
“When this happens, I think it’s important for parents to validate their child by providing empathy and then provide comfort. It’s both: empathy and comfort," he said.
He advised parents to talk to their children about their fears concerning the virus and tell them it is normal to feel fearful at times.
“The fact is that it is possible to do everything right and still end up with an undesired outcome,” he said. “The truth is that a bad outcome is unlikely. One in a million is pretty good odds. Armed with this knowledge, I am able, as a parent, to rest at night and feel good about my son going about his life and believing for him that he will prosper, that he will not be harmed, that he does have a great future, and that he has a great hope. It is my hope that my fellow Lynchburgers can feel good too.”
In the end, luckily many people will never have severe symptoms from the virus, Gagen said, so no medical intervention is needed. But everyone should take their responsibilities seriously, and if careless, the virus could be accidentally spread to an unlucky lost who will progress to severe disease.
"Social distancing is an effective solution, spreading out so that there is 6 feet between us, using the great outdoors to blow fresh air between us to decrease spread, and when necessary to be indoors, wear a mask," she said. "Washing hands frequently, especially before you eat or touch your face, is the third recommendation to minimize spread."
