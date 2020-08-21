Lynchburg doctor, counselor, give advice on battling anxiety during COVID-19

“Conversely, that means that your chance of living in Lynchburg is 99.993827%. The statistics also show us that the chances of recovery in our area if one tests positive are 99.3362. Because of these odds, is it reasonable that parents could actually feel pretty good?” he said.

He said people believe anything their brains tell them. So the solution is to simply talk back to it, which usually brings comfort.

Like adults, many children suffer from anxiety, he said.

“When this happens, I think it’s important for parents to validate their child by providing empathy and then provide comfort. It’s both: empathy and comfort," he said.

He advised parents to talk to their children about their fears concerning the virus and tell them it is normal to feel fearful at times.