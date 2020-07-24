Lynchburg Education Association supports virtual instruction for fall

The Lynchburg Education Association, a chapter of the Virginia Education Association, said in a release Friday it is calling for Lynchburg City Schools to open for 100% online education in the fall.

Currently, LCS plans to start middle and high school students online, bringing them back to school two days a week as soon as September. LCS plans to have its youngest students in schools two days a week and learning virtually the remaining days when school reopens in August.

The LEA said it is calling for this change because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The LEA asserts that one student or one staff member contracting this illness is one too many,” the release said.

In the release, LEA members said they support in-person learning for special education students.

Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.