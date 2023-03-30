Carolyn Sherayko, chair of the Lynchburg Electoral Board, has resigned from her position on the board effective immediately, she told The News & Advance this week, citing her concern over attempts to not reappoint the city's registrar at the end of her term.

Sherayko has served on the board since January 2021 as a Democratic representative, and previously served as the city's general registrar until 2015.

The city's electoral board is made up of three members, one representative each from the two major political parties. The third spot on the board comes from the party of the current governor of Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In her letter of resignation, which she provided to The News & Advance, Sherayko cited two recently passed resolutions by the electoral board, one she claims "effectively" will remove General Registrar Christine Gibbons from her position. The second resolution establishes the terms of deputy registrars shall not extend past the term of the general registrar, something Sherayko said "isn't in the purview of the electoral board."

According to one of the resolutions, a deputy registrar's term "shall be set by the Electoral Board for a definite term of up to 48 months determined at the time of hiring. ... However, no deputy registrar's term shall extend beyond the term set for the incumbent general registrar."

Sherayko said the approval of the resolution that outlines the process to appoint a new registrar "has made it morally impossible for me to continue," adding she believes the resolution was "politically motivated and without cause."

"Having been a registrar myself, I have observed that Ms. Gibbons and her staff have carried out their duties with integrity, impartiality and in accordance with Virginia election laws," Sherayko wrote to Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts in a letter dated March 27.

Sherayko also wrote about the concern she has for the treatment of registrars around the commonwealth, saying "this is why I am taking this stand in protest." She pointed to similar instances in Buckingham County, as well as discussions she says she's heard from other localities regarding similar moves.

According to The Farmville Herald, the Buckingham County Electoral Board voted in March to not reappoint its sitting registrar at the end of her term, which expires June 30, citing the same section in the Virginia State Code as reasoning to allow the registrar's term to expire and not renew her contract.

In an interview this week, Sherayko said the other board members, Republicans Steve "Doc" Troxel and Betty Gibbs, are interpreting state code literally to mean the registrar's appointment is to be done every four years.

Troxel said in an interview with The News & Advance on Wednesday the move is just about trying to "see what our options are," in regards to hiring a new registrar.

"The approach we took was 'let's see what our options are.' ... Instead of just continuing without question, just what are our options? And if the current registrar would like to continue, she should put in an application just as anybody else could and we will take a look at it," Troxel said.

Troxel added the board is "just trying to do the right thing in the right way and make sure everybody knows exactly what's going on," in regards to both appointment processes.

"It's not a case of you hire somebody and they work until retirement, because that's not what the law says," he added.

Troxel said he believes the board is in compliance with sections 24.2-110 and 24.2-112 of the Virginia Code, which both lay out the appointment process of the general registrar and hiring process of deputy registrars, and even consulted the city attorney on the verbiage.

When asked specifically if the move was coordinated or part of a wide-spread push to replace registrars around the state, Troxel said, "No, this is code."

"And there's been a lot of things that over the years Lynchburg, I think, has gotten kind of lackadaisical about. And that's not in my nature to be lackadaisical about things," he added. "I just want to have stuff laid out so that everybody knows how everything is going to operate."

Troxel said for anybody wondering why they are doing this, "24.2-110 and 24.2-112. And 112 is kind of lengthy so look in the fifth paragraph."

The resolution regarding deputy registrars still lays out the appointment of a deputy registrar is the duty of the general registrar, and not the electoral board.

City Attorney Matthew Freedman told The News & Advance while he did review the resolution regarding the terms of deputy registrars, he suggested setting definite terms that would not exceed four years, rather than just setting the term to expire at the same time as the general registrar.

"I find it hard to believe the General Assembly would have intended that at the same time as the incumbent registrar's term is expiring that the incumbent deputy registrar's term would also be expiring no matter their terms of appointment," Freedman said.

Additionally, Freedman said he suggested the board seek a formal attorney general's opinion on the issue, saying it's "uncharted waters, from what I understand, in the world of registrars."

Gibbs, defending the two resolutions passed by the board, said "what we are doing is simply making policy and declaring that the Lynchburg registrar's office and electoral board will abide by the code."

"At the end of last year," Gibbs added, "we decided that policies of this board should be documented, because they weren't up until then."

Gibbs was thankful for the work Sherayko provided to the city, not only as a board member, but also during her time as the city's general registrar.

"I thank her for what she has done for the voters and taxpayers in the City of Lynchburg," Gibbs added.

Due to Sherayko's resignation, the board will be down to two members. According to the Code of Virginia, the appointment is to be made by the chief judge of the city's circuit court, in Lynchburg's case, Judge Yeatts.

Section 24.2-106 of the code says the political party entitled to the appointment will make a recommendation within 30 days of a member's resignation.

As a result of the resolution outlining the procedures for appointing a new general registrar adopted by the electoral board, the City of Lynchburg has begun seeking applications for a new general registrar on its website.

According to the adopted resolution, the appointment of the next general registrar is scheduled to be announced during the June 1 regular meeting of the electoral board.

The next meeting of the Lynchburg Electoral Board is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 6 at the GLTC Transfer Center, 800 Kemper St.