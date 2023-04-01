A “Welcome Home” sign with American flags hung front and center Saturday in the American Legion Post 16 on Greenview Drive in Lynchburg as a crowd of more than 100 people, including many veterans, celebrated 50 years since the return of 591 American prisoners of war held by North Vietnam forces.

Veterans who served in combat in Vietnam and Korea shared their stories for nearly an hour, each giving a brief glimpse of their service. David N. Harker, a Lynchburg native born the year World War II ended, spoke of his service and experiences as a prisoner of war for 1,884 days while serving in the Vietnam War.

Harker, a 1964 graduate of Brookville High School who left college at Virginia Tech to enlist in the U.S. Army in June 1967, thanked all veterans in attendance at Saturday’s commemoration event.

“To defend the Constitution of the United States of America, that was our duty — not to win the war,” Harker told the crowd. “That was lost by other people, by policy, by strategy…you have nothing to be ashamed of. You served with honor and dignity.”

Harker spoke of basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, going to fight in South Vietnam and his capture on Jan. 8, 1968. He said he was sent out with a group to look for a helicopter crew that had been shot down and spoke of being overtaken by enemy forces that outnumbered them 15 to 1.

During that hellish ordeal, Harker said the Bible verse “To live is Christ and to die is gain” came to his mind, comforting him.

“My faith sustained me through that time,” Harker said of being held prisoner. “God gave me so many good people, Christians and non-Christians that I was prisoner of with, and I’ll tell you this: we all pulled together.”

Harker recalled walking the Ho Chi Min trail as prisoner in 1971 and the pressure the enemy put on them. “We learned not only to survive pulling together but how to fight them mentally and resist them the best we could,” he said.

On March 5, 1973, Harker was released at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi, North Vietnam, as part of Operation Homecoming. He was briefly hospitalized at Valley Forge General Hospital in Pennsylvania where he received an honorable discharge from the Army later that summer.

He described his return to the U.S. by stating a quote he said he gave Time Magazine, where “everybody’s heart is full of gold the size of the Empire State building.”

Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed attended the ceremony and spoke of her husband, a retired Air Force colonel who served 25 years, and her grandfather, a 100-year-old veteran of World War II who taught her at an early age about his military service.

“They were always selfless stories,” Reed said. “It was the service of his brothers — it was their bravery he would brag on.”

Reed said her grandfather told her of young farm boys like himself who were called into service, became warriors and were given a hero’s welcome, adding her sadness that so many who fought in Vietnam weren’t given the same respect as those World War II veterans and “demonized” because of politics.

“They deserved better,” Reed said. “As mayor of Lynchburg, I will always stand up for our veterans.”

Reed said she knows what it feels like to stand on a driveway and say goodbye to a spouse deployed to the Middle East, not knowing if he would come back. She said she appreciates everyone in the room too humble to call themselves the heroes they are.

She read a proclamation declaring Saturday as Virginia Vietnam Veterans of America Day in Lynchburg and encouraged all citizens who value peace, freedom and democracy to recognize the courageous contributions of veterans.

Jack McNanus, an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam and president of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), a nonprofit organization, attended the ceremony and spoke of the importance of treating veterans with respect.

“We will not ever rest and allow what happened to us to happen again,” McNanus said. “We are committed to making sure that veterans that followed us get the dignity and respect that was denied us.”

Harker said told Vietnam-era veterans who gathered Sunday his generation who heeded the words of President John F. Kennedy in his 1961 Inaugural Address: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

“And that’s how we grew up,” Harker said.