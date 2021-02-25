Lynchburg event celebrating Black culture in the arts set for this weekend

Lynchburg's first Black Out Arts Weekend is this Friday through Sunday.
Hosted by Kaleidoscope Studio of the Arts and Lynchburg Dance Studio, the event is a celebration of Black culture in the arts featuring various dancers to host classes on Saturday and others who are strong in the arts of song, music, poetry, performances on Sunday.
Megan Guzik, artistic director of Kaleidoscope Studio of the Arts, a creative arts studio focusing on dance, said the studio wanted to hold a special event this year to focus on Black culture and the arts.
“With all the Black Lives Matter protests, we wanted to bring this into the forefront and we wanted to recognize that this is still happening and this is still important,” she said. “A lot of what we do now stems from Black culture and we need to recognize that.”
She said she hopes the event will become an annual one held each February that would involve more of the local community and downtown businesses as it progresses.
“We are predominantly a dance studio, so we wanted to reflect that with our arts festival for this year,” she said. “As a group reflection and statement we are asking all of our participants to wear all black to each of these events. As a Black and LGBTQ+ owned business we feel it is important to celebrate the diversity of different cultures & backgrounds within our local community.”
Founder and Owner of Lynchburg Dance Connection, Alisha Clark, said Guzik approached her a few months ago with the idea and agreed it would be a beneficial partnership.
“I know so many things this past year have become a trend in celebrating and supporting the Black community and I wanted to make sure that this was not the case and as I had hoped, it is not!” she said. “She has already begun talks of expanding this event next year and we are thrilled to be able to watch it grow. Words that I came across this past year regarding Hip hop dance was a statement 'that we must remember that we are guests of hip hop culture'". I think this is important for us to remember and pay respect to not just now but always.”
Lynchburg Dance Connection (LDC) is not just one group but a combination of dancers from all over the Central Virginia community.
The group has recently expanded into Charlotte, North Carolina, and works with the Richmond dance community.
“Our Friday night drop-in classes consist of dancers from all different races,” Clark said. “It was important that we include as many diverse people as possible both in our classes and in our community.”
She said LDC choreographers consist of teachers of different cultures and color as she believes it is important for the youth to see those who look like them in leadership positions. Classes on Saturday are open to the public and choreographers will be teaching, Guzik said.
“Plus to be honest, they deserve it,” she said.
In doing this, LDC has been able to help these choreographers join staff and faculty in other dance companies, studios, crews, locally and nationally, she said.
“Everyone in the Lynchburg, Forest, Boonsboro, and surrounding areas has opened their doors, ears, eyes, and positions to including more people of color and it is a beautiful thing to witness,” she said. “The love, support, and grace of this community is what is going to keep it growing and getting better, together.”
The event Friday will be held at the Academy Warehouse Theater at the corner of 5th and Commerce streets and will hold three dance classes from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s events will be held at Kaleidoscope at 409 5th St. and will also feature three dance classes from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s event will also be held at Kaleidoscope and will feature an open mic night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
All classes will be $10 each and the event on Sunday will have a donation suggestion of $5 that will go to the Building Bridges Production Inc.: Color Me Beautiful Fundraiser, which is raising money to help four Black writers get their stories seen onstage.
A percentage of the funds raised will also go to serve the next generation of storytellers through Building Bridges' youth theater programs.