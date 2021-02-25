Lynchburg event celebrating Black culture in the arts set for this weekend

Founder and Owner of Lynchburg Dance Connection, Alisha Clark, said Guzik approached her a few months ago with the idea and agreed it would be a beneficial partnership.

“I know so many things this past year have become a trend in celebrating and supporting the Black community and I wanted to make sure that this was not the case and as I had hoped, it is not!” she said. “She has already begun talks of expanding this event next year and we are thrilled to be able to watch it grow. Words that I came across this past year regarding Hip hop dance was a statement 'that we must remember that we are guests of hip hop culture'". I think this is important for us to remember and pay respect to not just now but always.”

Lynchburg Dance Connection (LDC) is not just one group but a combination of dancers from all over the Central Virginia community.

The group has recently expanded into Charlotte, North Carolina, and works with the Richmond dance community.

“Our Friday night drop-in classes consist of dancers from all different races,” Clark said. “It was important that we include as many diverse people as possible both in our classes and in our community.”