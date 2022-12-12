Lynchburg fire captain honored for EMS work

Capt. Jennifer Collins, health and safety officer for the Lynchburg Fire Department, believed there was no way she would win an EMS Health and Safety honor when she attended the Virginia EMS Symposium a few weeks ago.

Collins said she thought there were many other people more deserving.

“When they called my name, I was genuinely shocked,” Collins said.

The EMS awards given, which is endorsed by the governor's office, recognizes emergency medical service providers and organizations from across the commonwealth for their "outstanding level of excellence and dedication to the EMS system," according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Last month, Collins was honored with The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health and Safety.

Deputy Chief Robert Lipscomb, who wrote the recommendation for Collins, said the captain "clearly" deserved it.

“I think what she does defines the role of health and safety officer for an agency,” Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb said the work Collins does with programs at the department, along with all of the responsibilities she has, are all the reasons why he recommended her for the award.

In a news release from the Lynchburg Fire Department, Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser said, “Captain Collins is incredibly passionate about the health and wellness of our team.”

In her time as captain, Collins worked closely to develop many programs to help firefighters.

She helped develop the Firefighter Occupational Risk Management and Athletic Training program, or FORMAT, which focuses on the fitness of the firefighters in the department.

In January, Lynchburg firefighters participated in a fitness assessment with the department’s athletic trainer, John Wise. Firefighters were tested on their overall movement and cardiorespiratory output. The athletic trainer highlighted some of their weaknesses and made suggestions on how to improve.

Collins also added a physical fitness policy allowing firefighters to work out once a day per shift.

She hopes FORMAT reduces emergency response times and improves the overall fitness of the firefighters.

“What we're trying to do is decrease the chance of a firefighter having a cardiac event on the fire ground,” Collins said. “If they know they have a poor score, they can do what they need to get better and to get more fit.”

Heart attacks are one of the leading causes of deaths for firefighters, they are caused not just by fitness but also high stress situations.

Peer counseling and chaplain programs, another project Collins has worked closely with, helps firefighters navigate through high stressful events.

The department has two chaplains who socialize with the firefighters and are available for counseling and spiritual support.

Members of a peer support team, made up of firefighters in the department, serve as peer counselors with one another.

For example, Collins said if there’s a call that’s “pretty rough,” the group will have a meeting and discuss it, which gives them an opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings.

Coupled with the program is the Impact First Responders, which offers different forms of counseling such as grief counseling and stress management.

Collins said firefighters are offered up to six free counseling sessions per year, and there's an option for additional help if needed.

A big aspect of concern is mental health.

“We struggle with having to deal with people's worst day, and we see things that a lot of people don't ever see,” Collins said.

Collins first got hired as a firefighter in 2001.

The captain said when she was growing up however, she never thought about being a firefighter.

Collins went to Central Virginia Community College and got an associate's degree in information systems technology. Her original plan was to do something with computer support and consider a business degree down the road.

She said her interest in that career path is obsolete now.

“Honestly, it did not occur to me that it was something that I could do until I actually saw a female firefighter working on one of the medic units and came through the hospital while I was working there. When I saw her, I was like, ‘Wait a minute,’” Collins said.

At the time, Collins was working in an outpatient department at Virginia Baptist Hospital as a health unit coordinator, an administrative assistant position.

Occasionally she would see fire crews bring in patients, but one particular day she saw the female firefighter.

“When I saw her and started talking to her, that's when it clicked that it was something that a woman could do,” Collins said. “I think that the hard part is for females just in general to realize that this is a type of job that they can do,” Collins said.

Soon after, she did her first ride-along with Lipscomb’s crew and never looked back.

“I mean, the camaraderie at the station, the action on the calls, getting to be in the middle of all the stuff going on. To me, it was the only thing I can imagine doing. The rest is history,” Collins said.

