Crews from the Lynchburg Fire Department battled an early morning blaze on Thursday that heavily damaged a home on Clifton Street, according to a news release from the department.

No one was injured in the blaze, LFD said.

At about 5:10 a.m. Thursday, Lynchburg fire crews were called to the 00 block of Clifton Street after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming from a nearby home, the department said.

Upon arrival, the first crews found heavy fire coming from the back of the two-story, wood-frame home and immediately began an exterior attack on the fire, according to the news release.

Other firefighters were able to complete a primary search of the first floor and basement, but could not access the second floor due to the fire conditions. The department said it was later confirmed that no one was home when the fire broke out.

LFD said it took more than an hour to contain the blaze and crews remained on scene for more than five hours, extinguishing hot spots and conducting mop-up operations.

The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office was on the scene Thursday morning. The fire apparently started on a rear deck and spread to the rest of the house and may have been burning for a while before it was discovered, the department said.

The cause has not yet been determined, according to the news release.