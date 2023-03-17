A brand-new fire station on Odd Fellows Road could be in the works soon, as city staff presented to Lynchburg City Council this week a proposed partnership with Liberty University to build a new station near the school.

Deputy City Manager Greg Patrick said during the presentation the proposed new station would operate like any other fire station in the city, where the city would fund the annual operating costs for things such as staffing, fire-rescue apparatus and maintenance.

Patrick said under the partnership, Liberty University would provide the land and build the station, and the city would fund, through a long-term lease, the cost to construct a standard fire department.

Patrick added the university would fund any construction above a standard city fire station, such as adding university branding to the building and apparatus, if desired.

Liberty University did not respond to a request for comment about the partnership.

The station is proposed to sit near the roundabout at the intersection of Odd Fellows Road and Liberty Mountain Drive, Patrick said.

Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser said the volume of calls for service continues to rise in the city, with more than 18,000 total calls last year. Wormser added a lot of the increase is coming from the upper end of Campbell Avenue, as well as the southern boundary of the city near Timberlake Road.

The chief said a new station in the proposed area would cut into extended travel times in the U.S. 460 corridor, Tyreeanna and Liberty University areas.

"The stations that service those areas, in particular, of our city are located on Grace Street, Fort Avenue as well as Miller Park," Wormser said during the presentation of the fire station. "Those stations, because of their location geographically, and the need for service to Liberty University ... would certainly necessitate the need for the station to be located in the proximity we've proposed."

Wormser added those three stations will also see a relief in their workloads should the new station be built.

Not only would the new station help the city's response times and workload, Wormser also said a new station in the area would have an impact on insurance premiums for residents and businesses.

Because the new station will house a ladder truck, Wormser said, "That's the important point to take away, is the value-add to our citizens who are going to get some relief."

The proposal estimates between $5 million to $7 million for the construction of a standard fire station, $2 million to $2.75 million for the fire apparatus, between $1.5 million and $1.8 million yearly in staffing costs and non-personnel costs such as maintenance and capital replacement down the road.

Patrick said the station would have 21 sworn full-time employees, and the city would phase those costs over four years with a SAFER Grant, which helps adequately staff fire departments nationwide.

After the presentation, At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns, a former city fire captain, said the proposal is "exciting and also necessary, in my mind.

"Our firefighters and paramedics are overworked and understaffed; we've known that for many years. And when we get to that point, it not only puts our community at risk, but it also puts all of our first responders at risk," Misjuns said.

"I'm particularly excited about the Flames-branded fire apparatus," Misjuns added, referring to the university's nickname, which could happen if the university gets clearance.

Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi called the proposal a "phenomenal concept," adding, "I know there's costs, but there's certain core responsibilities of government that we need to make sure we fund and meet. And public safety is right at the top for me."

The vice mayor later tossed around a potential name for the new station — Station 71 — referring to the year the university was founded.

According to Patrick, the city will work on getting in the queue now to purchase the apparatus for the station, saying it may be two or three years down the road until the apparatus is delivered.

Patrick said the city will negotiate a final lease agreement with the university, which will require the approval of both city council and the university's board of trustees.