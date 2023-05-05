For the 18th consecutive year, the Lynchburg Fire Department will partner with the American Cancer Society on its "Relay for Life" purple bucket campaign, raising money to fund research and services for cancer patients, according to a news release from the department.

Beginning Friday, May 5 and running through May 13, firefighters will be out at major intersections in Lynchburg with purple buckets to collect change and bills, the department said.

Firefighter Brian Summers, the department's 2023 Relay for Life Captain, said in the news release, "Last year we raised just over $20,000 and we think we can do even better, so we’re hoping for $25,000 this time around. Any donation that you can provide for our team would be great."

Additionally, LFD will have a team entered in the Relay for Life "Celebrate, Remember and Fight Back" event at Heritage High School, scheduled for Saturday, May 20, LFD said.

The "Celebrate, Remember and Fight Back" event is a day-long event held by the ACS, with a cancer survivor's luncheon, an afternoon walk on the track that includes live entertainment and other activities, and is closed with a remembrance ceremony at nightfall, according to the event's website.

To learn more about the Relay for Life event, or to make donations to their “This Is How We Turn Out” team, visit the website at RelayForLife.org/lynchburgva.

— Bryson Gordon