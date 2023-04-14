The Lynchburg Fire Department will celebrate its 140th anniversary of its founding as the city's first paid fire agency with a ceremony at Lynchburg City Stadium on Saturday, the department announced in a news release.

At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, local and state dignitaries, including Virginia's Secretary of Public Safety Robert Mosier and Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed, are expected to attend and give remarks at the fire department's ceremony.

The department said it will hold a "touch-a-truck" event after the ceremony, an opportunity for families to enjoy a display of some of the department's oldest apparatus, along with an inflatable fire education house for children.

Later in the evening, the Lynchburg Hillcats will honor the department with contests and recognitions during their game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Former fire chiefs and the department's oldest living retiree will be throwing out the game's honorary first pitch, with a public fireworks display scheduled after the conclusion of the game, the department said.

The 4:30 p.m. ceremony will be in front of the entrance to Lynchburg City Stadium, and the antique apparatus will be on display near the concourse and ticket window to the baseball stadium.

The department is encouraging all current and former LFD personnel to attend both the ceremony and the baseball game.