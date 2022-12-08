Lynchburg Fire Department welcomes new tower, medic trucks to fleet

A nearly $2 million public safety investment by the city was celebrated Thursday as the Lynchburg Fire Department welcomed two new trucks into its fleet with a traditional "wet down" ceremony at Station 7.

Amidst sporadic rain, Lynchburg's new Tower 2 truck was hosed down Thursday by firefighters outside of Station 7 on Lakeside Drive, celebrating the additions of the new tower truck and a new medic truck — Medic 8.

"We're certainly thankful for city council and the citizens that make this possible," Lynchburg Fire Chief Gregory Wormser said Thursday. "This is what helps us get the services to them that we need to get to them, so it's it incredibly important that we have state-of-the-art apparatuses like this."

Tower 2, a 2022 model Pierce Arrow XT, will replace a 2008 truck that called Station 7 home. The new truck is more maneuverable and can be prepared for an emergency scene faster than its predecessor, Battalion Chief David Jackson said.

The truck came with a price tag of $1.465 million, according to a news release from LFD.

The new truck features automatic outriggers, allowing the truck to level itself to operate when set into place at an emergency scene. Jackson said it takes about 30 seconds for the truck to set itself, while it might take a minute for firefighters to manually set up the outriggers.

The technology is so advanced that firefighters in the cab of the truck can look at a "pictogram" of the truck, Jackson said, in order to tell if the terrain is suitable for the truck.

The truck also has CenCom Core technology, Jackson said, which will alert drivers using the Waze navigation app that a fire truck is approaching them on the road if it has its emergency lights on.

"That's something new that we're starting to put in these vehicles so people will know when we're coming as they're driving down the road without even seeing us there," Jackson said.

Tower 2's ladder extends up to 100 feet in the air, but it also features below-grade technology up to 26 feet below the truck. Jackson said this is helpful in a situation where the truck is needed to make a rescue from on top of a bridge or another similar situation where the ladder might need to extend below the truck.

Wormser said it's his hope the department gets "about 15 years at least on the front line" out of the new tower truck.

Medic 8 is a 2022 Ford F-550 custom medic truck that will replace the outgoing truck that shared the same name, which is going to be retired after 17,300 hours of service, according to a news release from LFD.

Medic 8 will be headquartered at Station 8. It cost the city $305,000, LFD said.

The new medic truck was supposed to be a part of the "wet down" ceremony, but Wormser said Thursday the truck was on a call at the time.

The "wet down" ceremony dates back "many, many years to when fire apparatus was drawn by horse," Wormser said.

The tradition comes from when firefighters would bring out the apparatus and unhook the horses to clean the equipment off. Firefighters would then manually push the apparatuses back into the fire station since the horses could not walk in reverse.

On Thursday, except for a lack of horses, it was no different from the old times, as several Lynchburg city leaders and firefighters pushed Tower 2 back into the bay and into its permanent home at Station 7.