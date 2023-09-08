The Lynchburg Fire Department and city leaders celebrated the addition of four new vehicles Wednesday, with traditional “wet down” and dedication ceremonies at stations across the Hill City.

The two ambulances and two fire engines represent a more than $2 million investment for the department, LFD Deputy Chief of Administration Jonathan Wright said via phone call Thursday.

Wright was heavily involved in the design and purchase process, and said the four vehicles — two 2022 Ford F550 Road Rescue Medic Units and two 2023 Pierce Enforcer Pumpers — cost a total of $2.1 million, not including major equipment.

That cost is spread out over multiple fiscal years, Wright explained, and is the culmination of years of planning.

“It’s a huge investment and unfortunately the numbers are trending in the wrong direction for us. The cost of pumpers is certainly increasing as are the costs of medic units, and part of that has to do with the fact that the lead time for getting these can be several years now following the contract,” Wright explained, adding a ladder truck might take three-and-a-half years to arrive if ordered today.

It means the department has to be thinking about replacing vehicles sooner in the typical replacement cycle: “we’re ordering medic units for 2026 today,” Wright said.

Fire and rescue vehicles are replaced on a regular cycle for maintenance and upgrades. One of the new fire engines is especially equipped with a 1,000-gallon water tank rather than the typical 750 gallons, to respond to calls in more remote areas.

Wright said LFD didn’t plan on dedicating four new vehicles at once, but “we’re certainly thankful for that and it made for a fun afternoon.”

A formal wet-down and push-in ceremony at Station 4 on Birch Street for a fire engine and an ambulance was followed by separate dedications of an engine at Station 8 on Graves Mill Road and an ambulance at Station 7 on Lakeside Drive. The new vehicles were hosed down and then pushed back into the stations where they’ll be housed.

According to an LFD release, it’s a tradition that dates back to the 1800s, when fire departments used horses to pull fire apparatuses. After returning from a fire, crews would wash down the horses and equipment in preparation for the next call and then push the apparatus back into the station’s bay, since horses can’t travel in reverse.

Wright said the ceremony is a way to show “sincere appreciation and gratitude for the staff that ride on these vehicles every day.”

“It’s kind of an expression of thanks as well to all those that have been a part of making that happen, because we know it’s a significant contribution.”