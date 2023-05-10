The Lynchburg Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a suspicious fire incident destroyed four portable restrooms near the entrance to Percival's Island early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the department.

At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were called to the area after a passerby spotted smoke and flames coming from near the footbridge to the island, the fire department said.

Upon arrival, they discovered the portable restrooms next to the bridge had been set on fire and were quickly destroyed, according to the news release.

The fire marshal's office is asking anyone with information about the incident to please contact them at (434) 455-6375. Callers can remain anonymous, the fire department said.