Lynchburg Fire Station 3 reopening after renovation

Lynchburg firefighters were set to resume working out of Station 3 on Fort Avenue on Friday evening.

The station, at 4701 Fort Avenue, closed at the end of November for an addition and renovations designed to add space and improve working conditions for the staff, according to a city news release. Improvements include a new kitchen, updated locker room, and new training/common area.

“Our Fire and EMS personnel live at our fire stations, and we need to provide them the best working and living conditions possible,” Fire Chief Greg Wormser said in the news release.

Residents served by Station 3 did not experience noticeable differences in response times during the closure, the release said.