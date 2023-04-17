Lynchburg Fire Station 6 in Miller Park will close temporarily while crews work to repair a broken water valve in the building, according to a news release from the department.

It is unknown how long the station will be closed in order for the repairs to be completed, the department said.

Personnel and fire apparatus have been moved to other nearby stations, according to the news release, and response times should not be significantly impacted.

In addition to the repairs at Station 6, the department said Monday a portion of the concrete apron in front of Station 7 on Lakeside Drive will be replaced starting this week.

The station will remain open and apparatus will enter and leave from the rear of the building for the duration of the construction, LFD said.