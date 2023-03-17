The Lynchburg Fire Department announced in a news release Friday that Station 7 has reopened following repairs to a broken water valve.
On Tuesday, the department said that all staff and apparatus at Fire Station 7, located at 2624 Lakeside Drive, had been moved to nearby stations for repairs.
Friday afternoon, the department announced all crew members and apparatus have returned to the station following the repairs.
Bryson Gordon
