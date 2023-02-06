More than two dozen personnel responded Monday to a city fire and one firefighter was injured, the Lynchburg Fire Department said.

Crews responded at about 12:35 p.m. to the MasterBrand Cabinets building at 1 Millrace Drive in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, the fire department said.

"Workers were performing maintenance on the building when they say insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire and they were unable to extinguish it," the fire department said in a news release. "...Firefighters had to cut into the metal sides of the building in order to get water and foam onto the burning insulation."

The fire was under control within an hour, and damages to the building were minimal.

One firefighter suffered a hand injury and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where they are expected to be treated and released, the fire department said.