Lynchburg firefighters at house fire on Holly Street

Lynchburg firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in the 400 block of Holly Street.

The fire department said early Sunday afternoon that Holly Street, parts of Pansy Street, Hawes Street and one lane of Bedford Avenue were closed to traffic.

