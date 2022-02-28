Lynchburg firefighters excited to return to newly renovated Fire Station 3

Firefighters returned to Lynchburg's Fire Station 3 on Friday following nearly three months of additions and improvements to the Fort Avenue station.

Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser was at the station Monday answering questions about the renovations and giving a tour of the new living quarters for the firefighters.

"We're super excited about the facilities and what we've been able to do here with such a small space and an older building," Wormser said.

The station was originally built in 1968, according to City of Lynchburg's website.

"We've got a lot of features that allow our staff to spread out. We also have some features that really sort of make this more of a home-like situation for them. As many people know, our firefighters are here 24/7, and so we've added some things for station pride... that are pretty meaningful for them."

Some of those additions include a dining table featuring the station's crest and the words "Holding Down The Fort," paying homage to the station's Fort Avenue location.

The floor in the living area is black, with white scattered over the top of it to give the floor the allusion that it's covered in smoke. The station's crest is also emblazoned on the living area floor.

The improvements, which came in at just more than $300,000 — all funded by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money — expanded the kitchen area as well as the living and training areas for the firefighters.

He also said the renovations expanded the sleeping area, which will allow for them to add partitions in the future that will give staff extra privacy while in the living quarters.

Following the improvements, the chief said the station can house eight firefighters in the station at any given time, but could house more down the road if needed.

While the improvements and additions to the station were finished in just three months, the closure was originally only expected to last four weeks. Wormser said the construction crews experienced supply chain delays in getting supplies for the station.

"Unfortunately, we had a number of challenges with COVID and supply chain issues," Wormser said. "...There were also the typical hiccups that we find, unfortunately, when we do this type of work, when we do renovations."

The chief also said they experienced issues with the electrical system, as well as issues with plumbing in updating the building.

Despite the construction delay, response times to the area that is served by Station 3 were not significantly impacted, according to Wormser.

"Overall it didn't impact service time," he said, "...certainly there were calls in this neighborhood that were answered by other units and other apparatus.

"But over time, as we measure it, there was no appreciable difference in the time it takes to respond to calls."

Firefighters who serve out of Station 3 were so eager to move back into the station, Wormser said, that they moved everything from two full storage boxes back into the station in only three hours.

"They are incredibly excited to be back," the chief said. "They live and work in their communities and their neighborhoods, and so these folks were incredibly excited to get back."

