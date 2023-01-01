Lynchburg firefighters respond to house fire on Holly Street

Lynchburg firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Holly Street.
The house was vacant at the time, the Lynchburg Fire Department said in a news release.
"The first crews to arrive found fire and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the two-story, wood-frame building. The property owner alerted fire crews that the building was in the process of being renovated and did not have flooring in several areas, so firefighters began an exterior attack and did not enter the home at first. It took about thirty minutes to bring the fire under control and crews remained on scene for about two hours," the fire department said.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause was accidental and the fire started near the electrical meter. The damage was estimated around $20,000. No injuries were reported.