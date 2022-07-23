Lynchburg firefighters return from Buchanan County following devastating floods

Lynchburg firefighters Andrew Jenks and Jalani Brooks were 23 hours into a 24-hour shift in the city on July 13, when they received a phone call that would soon send them on the path to Buchanan County just an hour later.

"We get off at 7:30 [a.m.]," Jenks said in an interview, "so we were notified about 6:30 [a.m.] about what was going on and we actually left the station about 7:35 that morning."

Jenks and Brooks are two of the 12 members of the Lynchburg Fire Special Operations team that was deployed from Lynchburg to Buchanan County to respond to flooding on the Dismal River on July 13.

The team spent two days in Grundy performing searches and assessments of the area that was inundated with rain beginning the night of July 12.

At one point, the flooding left 44 people unaccounted for. Crews later confirmed no fatalities and every one was safely accounted by noon on July 14.

Brooks said this was one of his first deployments with the team, and he "wasn't sure what to expect" when they got the call.

"You know we train and stuff for these scenarios, but it was very humbling when we got down there seeing the devastation and how grateful people still are, and how nice they were, like welcoming, after all they had already been through in the previous 24 hours," Brooks said.

Upon arrival, Brooks said the team reported to a staging area, where they stayed for roughly two hours. After that, they were assigned to the Pilgrim Knob neighborhood, where they searched houses and assessed damage.

They split the area with the Bristol Fire Department, according to Jenks, who said they were going door-to-door making sure people were accounted for.

"They hadn't seen this before but they were very proud people. Most of them were just staying where they were if they could. Most of them didn't have power, most didn't have water because of the flooded area, but they were ready to stay there and just get cleaned up," Jenks said.

"They were very appreciative to see us. But they were trying to take care of their own as well."

Jenks said the first day was mainly a "primary search" because the water was still too high. . He said the team could see vehicles in the Dismal River as the water levels started to recede, which allowed them to tag cars with GPS trackers to come back and check later.

The team was out running its primary search from just about the time it got there until sundown that night, according to Jenks.

"The second day, the waters went down even more," Jenks said, "and that's when we were actually on the creek banks and in the river, in boats going from the cars we saw the day before and searching those, as well as the river banks."

Brooks said the team covered a 13-mile stretch along the river on the second day before finishing up for the day at about 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

While it was one of Brooks' first deployments, Jenks was a part of the team that was deployed to Hurley, Va. in September 2021 in response to similar flooding.

"And those people, everything that they had was washed away or destroyed or ruined. And they were still so appreciative and, 'I've lost everything, but I'm going to build a fire and make some coffee.' ... That's the business we're in and that's what we love doing."

The team partnered as a part of the state asset team with several other local fire departments, including Bedford County , Roanoke City and County, Bristol City and the Blacksburg search and rescue team, among several others.

While the team searched and located several vehicles, fortunately no victims were found by the team in the flooding, and the team returned safely on the night of the 14th.

According to a post on the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the damage assessments showed 30 homes were destroyed, 31 homes suffered "major damage," and 69 homes either had minor damage or were affected by the flooding.

Brooks was reminded of the "power of Mother Nature" on his first big deployment with the team, saying "there were cars that we were tracking ... and a couple of cars ended up getting washed two or three miles down the river from where we were tracking them."

Jenks has similar memories of their time spent on the mission, saying, "It was crazy to see vehicles going down the river and houses just moved. It's like, 'Well, that used to be a house and there's nothing even there now. Just complete and utter devastation.

"A lot of times Mother Nature doesn't mess around."