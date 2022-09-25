Lynchburg firm CloudFit's internship program, JobFit, aims to prep next wave of tech workers

The world is seeing an ever-evolving and ever-complex technology landscape, said Matt Loflin, vice president of CloudFit Software.

“And you kind of just see the proliferation of tech in devices and everybody has something on their phone or in their hand or on their wrist and I think technology is a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

With that in mind, it’s important to Lynchburg-based IT firm CloudFit to make sure technology is secure, resilient and its safe use is taught to others.

“I've got three young kids and they're going to grow up in this world. So how do I make this world more empowering with technology? I've got a 6-year-old little girl; how do I create an environment where she can come in and be potentially a technology leader or a scientist that she says she wants to be? I'm trying to help create part of that,” he said.

Loflin’s daughter might have to wait several years, but CloudFit is gearing up teens, college students and beyond with the tools of technology through its JobFit program.

Giving back and sharing tech skill sets was part of the impetus for creating CloudFit, Loflin said.

Soon after CloudFit launched in downtown Lynchburg in the Carter Glass building in 2018, the software company started partnering with local high schools to teach about technology.

“And so out of that passion of giving back they founded JobFit as a 501(c)(3) with the heart being, ‘Hey, how do we give the skills that we've learned and obtained to this region?’” Loflin said. “I want to be a positive influence on the technological change that we're all walking through, especially over the last couple of years of the pandemic.”

JobFit is many things. It focuses on high school students, college students, and career changers, as well as the youth in the community.

“And we have different menus for each of those,” Loflin said. “So we partner with some local universities like Liberty [University] and we focus on some of their capstone programs.”

Senior-year college students have to go through a capstone program, which is a final, all-encompassing project during a student’s senior year in technology-related majors. CloudFit sponsors one or two of those groups throughout the entire fall and spring semesters to teach them cybersecurity and technology.

Last spring, Liberty University student Lindsay Nemeth was a part of CloudFit’s capstone project,

The projects have students working in teams as they would in completing a real world project for a company.

Nemeth, now 23, worked with CloudFit as if it were a customer, providing status updates on her team’s project, showing off work that they were doing and giving deliverables.

“I learned how to talk to customers, different steps on how to run and manage a project, how to work in a group, as well as learning new technologies that CloudFit had introduced to our team,” she said.

The project paid off as Nemeth is now a site reliability engineer at CloudFit.

“The whole experience was very worth it. I gained a lot of knowledge about job aspects that you can't get from just sitting in a classroom,” she said. “Without the capstone or JobFit, I would not be nearly as prepared or enabled for a job as I am now.”

JobFit partners with local STEM academies to help expose students to an array of informational technology domains.

Last summer, interns spent time at Jubliee Family Center teaching children about technology, doing hands-on activities and playing games with them.

Hannah Tillotson, Jubilee STEM director, said interns came in once per week to talk about cybersecurity, coding software and computer safety as well as complete a fundraiser to raise money to buy iPads for the STEM Center.

“The kids that went through the program with the interns were upper elementary and middle school students,” she said. “They were able to see people that are older than them who are interested in this and they realize that it's not a bad thing to try and be interested in something.”

CloudFit’s Summer Internship Program is for high school and college students as well as career changers. This summer, the company had 15 interns — out of 70 applicants — who completed a 12-week, 40-hours per week and fully paid internship.

Since the program started, CloudFit has hired 12 full-time employees out of those programs, including Henry Stevenson.

Stevenson was a part of the summer internship program at CloudFit for two years starting in 2020, when he worked directly with about half a dozen other interns. Each had a dedicated mentor to assist with any questions — which Stevenson said was helpful, considering he had plenty of questions.

He said he heard about the internship through a friend and applied because of the interesting projects the company is working on and wanted to surround himself with the people behind them.

“I think what CloudFit is doing to enable their community in the form of outreach and service projects is really incredible and makes me proud to work here,” he said.

During his two internships, Stevenson got to work on a bunch of stuff that was relatively to him and the employees at CloudFit gave him and other interns the freedom to explore what they wanted to during those summers.

“We worked on everything from security to testing to database management. It really opened my eyes to the vast amount of options there are in this field and I had a great time learning on the job,” he said.

Stevenson was offered a job a few months after his second internship ended and accepted because it was exactly what he wanted, from the company culture, to the coworkers, to the challenging work with clear growth opportunities.

Stevenson now is a software developer working across several different customers — some smaller mom-and-pop-shop developer jobs and some with one of the world’s largest tech companies.

“I’d do [the internship] again a hundred times,” he said. “My internship gave me an awesome experience that I thought a lot about when I was deciding where I wanted to work and I lean on a lot of what I learned then, now. It’s a great place to be.”