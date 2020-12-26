Lynchburg flyover honors late Tuskegee Airman

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s flyover was largely coordinated by Andrew Crider, a pilot who read a News & Advance article on Farrar and was inspired to organize a celebratory flyby. He said the entire aviation community played a part to help pull together a plan for Farrar’s birthday.

Farrar’s death on Dec. 17 meant that flyby turned into a memorial.

“There’s very few Tuskegee Airmen still around and each one of the Tuskegee Airmen were all heroes and patriots,” Crider said. “Their legacy speaks for themselves.

“Alfred Farrar — he mattered,” he continued. “His story mattered, his legacy mattered, and I think that’s why we had everyone turn out today.”

Crider, of Vienna, Virginia, networked across social media groups and mailing lists to rally pilots for the occasion. Some others flew to Lynchburg Regional Airport from out of state to participate.

Wren Williams, a friend of Crider’s who flew in from Martinsville on Saturday, said it was an honor to be part of such a powerful display to celebrate Farrar’s life.

“It turned into something much bigger because it became a tribute to him, and so we wanted that to be special for the family,” he said. “It was really cool to be a part of that.”