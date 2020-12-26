Lynchburg flyover honors late Tuskegee Airman

Fourteen planes flew through the cold, cloudy Lynchburg sky Saturday to recognize the service and devotion of one man who was part of a landmark group of pilots, the Tuskegee Airmen.
Alfred Thomas Farrar would’ve turned 100 years old that day, and a group of men who’d never met him flew over his home near Rivermont Avenue to honor him.
His son, Roy Farrar, said he watched from the house and waved as the planes passed by, a little after 12:30 p.m.
“As cold as he might’ve been, he would’ve enjoyed seeing the planes,” he said. “In some ways, he was flying a little higher.”
Having traveled to Lynchburg from New York early in the week and accepted honors for his father from Lynchburg-area veterans on Christmas Day, Roy Farrar has described his father as a quiet, modest man who applied himself vigorously to his work — and instilled that value in his son, too.
Alfred Farrar started training at the Tuskegee Institute right out of high school and served stateside during World War II before being discharged in 1943. After that, he worked with the Federal Aviation Administration for 40 years until retiring and returning to Lynchburg in 1983.
His service — both in the military and in the authoritative agency for American flight — proved to be standout to aviators in the region.
Saturday’s flyover was largely coordinated by Andrew Crider, a pilot who read a News & Advance article on Farrar and was inspired to organize a celebratory flyby. He said the entire aviation community played a part to help pull together a plan for Farrar’s birthday.
Farrar’s death on Dec. 17 meant that flyby turned into a memorial.
“There’s very few Tuskegee Airmen still around and each one of the Tuskegee Airmen were all heroes and patriots,” Crider said. “Their legacy speaks for themselves.
“Alfred Farrar — he mattered,” he continued. “His story mattered, his legacy mattered, and I think that’s why we had everyone turn out today.”
Crider, of Vienna, Virginia, networked across social media groups and mailing lists to rally pilots for the occasion. Some others flew to Lynchburg Regional Airport from out of state to participate.
Wren Williams, a friend of Crider’s who flew in from Martinsville on Saturday, said it was an honor to be part of such a powerful display to celebrate Farrar’s life.
“It turned into something much bigger because it became a tribute to him, and so we wanted that to be special for the family,” he said. “It was really cool to be a part of that.”
Dan Landis, who said he’s flown all his life and had a grandfather who served in World War II, knew he wanted to be part of the effort when he heard about it from Williams.
“Anytime I can help and represent [veterans] and support them, I try to get out and do that,” he said.