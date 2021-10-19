Lynchburg ghost walk will center on the spooky stories of historic Daniel's Hill

This year, the Lynchburg Historical Foundation's annual ghost walk will take participants on a journey through Daniel's Hill, with stops at a number of historic homes. The walk tells the stories of the people who lived there — and the ghosts that some say still haunt the properties.
Delores Merrill, a historical foundation board member, said she's something of a skeptic, but the stories are good enough that she almost begins to believe.
The foundation has been sponsoring Halloween ghost walks since 2003, each year focusing on different historic neighborhoods around Lynchburg. This is the first time the tours have taken place in Daniel's Hill for a number of years.
It is also the first time the tours will center on the personal stories of the ghosts themselves. In previous years, it has relied solely on its tour guides to tell the stories, but this year, tourgoers stopping at the seven homes featured on the tour will be met with actors playing the ghosts who once inhabited the properties.
Merrill said this is an "added dimension" to the ghost walks, providing a spooky evening for tourgoers and a healthy dose of local history.
This year's tour is a joint partnership between the historical foundation and the Daniel's Hill Society.
The society's president, Claire Brown, led a meeting of tour organizers, storytellers and guides Monday night in a community room at the Daniel's Hill Center. She said she is "very excited" to bring the tours back to the neighborhood. Many of the ghost stories are passed down from the original owners of the homes, and a few of them, she admits, are spooky enough to give her goosebumps.
Brown recruited a few of her neighbors and friends to help on the tour — including Adena Giles and Valerie Daugherty, who will each be playing the ghost of a Cajun cook who resided at the Italianate, Y-shaped Burkholder house at 203 Cabell St.
Giles lives in the neighborhood and shares a similar passion for the historic district as Brown. She's excited to step into the role of one of the ghosts.
"This is like history dressed up as ghost stories," Giles said. "And I love that."
Among the other historic figures featured on the tour is Lynchburg founder John Lynch, who will be portrayed by Travis McDonald, a historical foundation board member and director of architectural restoration at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest.
He delivered a sneak peek of his ghost walk speech — intertwining Lynch's history with that of the neighborhood, along with a peppering of spooky lore.
Monday night, the group set out into Daniel's Hill after nightfall, taking a leisurely walk along the brick-lined streets, getting acquainted with the houses and familiar with the format of the tour itself — which will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week, and begin at Point of Honor.
Gerry Sherayko, president of the historical foundation and a professor of history at Randolph College, stopped at the chain link fence in front of the Strange house at 503 Cabell St., the 1850s two-story wood frame home where he will be stationed during the tours. He will be portraying the ghost of Thomas Strange, the house's builder, though he said his story may focus on other ghosts that are said to haunt the property, as well.
"We're an old city. There are lots of stories, there are lots of ghosts," he said. But the tour is more than an opportunity to luxuriate in local lore — he also hopes it will encourage people to look up at the historic buildings around them.
The Daniel's Hill Historic District was developed as a residential area in the 1840s, and tells a sprawling story of an era, featuring a wide variety of architectural styles, its streets spanning out from Point of Honor, the focal point of the southern end of the district.
“When you think of buildings … these are also works of art," Sherayko said. He points out empty blocks, places where homes used to stand — buildings that are "now ghosts themselves."
He hopes the tour encourages people to think about the history of the area and the importance of preservation and revitalization.
Merrill said she's very excited for this year of tours.
"You're walking in history when you walk down this street," she said. "This is history. You don't even have to open a book."