Lynchburg ghost walk will center on the spooky stories of historic Daniel's Hill

This year, the Lynchburg Historical Foundation's annual ghost walk will take participants on a journey through Daniel's Hill, with stops at a number of historic homes. The walk tells the stories of the people who lived there — and the ghosts that some say still haunt the properties.

Delores Merrill, a historical foundation board member, said she's something of a skeptic, but the stories are good enough that she almost begins to believe.

The foundation has been sponsoring Halloween ghost walks since 2003, each year focusing on different historic neighborhoods around Lynchburg. This is the first time the tours have taken place in Daniel's Hill for a number of years.

It is also the first time the tours will center on the personal stories of the ghosts themselves. In previous years, it has relied solely on its tour guides to tell the stories, but this year, tourgoers stopping at the seven homes featured on the tour will be met with actors playing the ghosts who once inhabited the properties.

Merrill said this is an "added dimension" to the ghost walks, providing a spooky evening for tourgoers and a healthy dose of local history.

This year's tour is a joint partnership between the historical foundation and the Daniel's Hill Society.