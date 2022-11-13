Lynchburg grant program helps small businesses expand, relocate, thrive

The Lynchburg Office of Economic Development and Tourism's Local Redevelopment Program just completed its 10th cycle of offering incentives to local businesses.

The program is designed to support small- and medium-scale investments in commercial property within the city of Lynchburg and supports a portion of qualified expenditures.

“By assisting property owners and business owners with real property and capital investment projects, the Office of Economic Development and Tourism is able to decrease vacancy rates, revitalize areas, and increase the City’s tax base,” said OEDT Director Marjette Upshur.

This year, $150,000 was awarded to support 18 local businesses through the Local Redevelopment Program, creating and retaining almost 200 jobs and leveraging $13.7 million in capital investments across the city, Upshur said.

The Local Redevelopment Program is designed to assist property owners and business owners with real property and capital investment projects, which decreases vacancy rates, revitalizes designated areas and increases the city’s tax base, Alisha Meador, economic development manager for OEDT said.

Award recipients include Schewels Home, Buff City Soaps, Timberlake Station and Mi Patron in Boonsboro.

“Economic investments are a critical part of the continued growth and advancement of a city,” she said. “With the majority of our local businesses — approximately 70% — being 10 employees or less, the investments are not always at a large scale that would qualify for state level grants.”

River Ridge mall applied for and received a grant for the significant redevelopment and renovations of the property.

“We used this grant to offset a very small portion of the entire expense for the redevelopment of the East End, which began in 2019 with the demolition of the former Sears,” said Melissa Faria, general manager. “The East End, which includes Dick's Sporting Goods, will also include notable retailers such as the HomeGoods currently under construction.”

Nicole Davidson, co-owner of The Batter Bar, a creperie, at 1225 Main St., said she began looking for grants when she moved the business from its previous Church Street location.

“We got a few quotes for the renovation of this space and there were quite a few things that we did have to fix with adding in plumbing, redoing the floors and with it being an older building, it was quite expensive,” she said. “So at that point, we started looking for all different types of grants that could kind of help us with the cost of the project.”

Davidson reached out to the city’s economic development and tourism office who informed her of the local redevelopment grant she could apply for.

The grant money went toward building and renovation costs as well as having the floors and windows fixed.

“It helped us open the doors and if it wasn’t for that, I don’t know if we would have been able to swing the move or not,” she said. “It was super helpful.”

The Free Clinic received $15,000 from the program and used it towards its $700,000 renovation at its offices at 1016 Main St.

Ula Kauppi, director of development at the Free Clinic of Central Virginia, said renovations included opening up the lobby area, which was cramped before, adding new ceilings, light fixtures, flooring, and paint and update exam rooms. It also took office spaces and created a classroom.

“What we've found is it has really improved patient flow, patient privacy, care coordination, which were are all goals we had,” she said. “Our patients love the enhanced environment.”

Kauppi said it’s important to the clinic that the experience a patient has is equal to, if not better than, that at any other doctor's office in town.

“Just because you're coming here and getting your care for free doesn't mean that it should feel uncomfortable, and we've gotten a lot of positive feedback from the patients and we feel like we've accomplished that,” she said.

Meador said the program has helped businesses invest in expansions to their spaces, create safer environments for their employees, add needed updates to facilities and infrastructure and bring older buildings up to date.

“From infrastructure needs such as HVAC and plumbing, to aesthetics such as remodeling and expanding existing spaces, this program has helped over 100 local businesses in the past 10 years,” she said.