Lynchburg Grows donates holiday boxes for second straight year

Lynchburg Grows, a 7-acre, nonprofit urban farm, is offering holiday boxes this Christmas for the second year in a row.

Executive Director Shelley Blades said the organization wants everyone to have fresh produce for the holidays.

“So we want people who can afford it to be able to purchase it and people who don't have easy access to produce to be able to benefit from the generosity of others,” Blades said.

Community Supported Agriculture Manager Jennifer Porter said there are 25 boxes going out to those who paid for them and 25 boxes going out that were completely donated.

Blades said the purchase of the initial 25 boxes made the donation of the other 25 boxes to people in the community possible.

“It was online and it was a pay-what-you-can, so some people were able to pay $2 and some people would pay $200. So because of the huge range, it kind of allowed us some flexibility,” Blades said.

People stopped by the urban farm on Englewood Street on Wednesday morning to pick up the boxes prepared by volunteers.

Porter said all the donated boxes are being delivered, for the most part, by board members who also stopped by the nonprofit to begin the deliveries to the different organizations.

Blades said five boxes went to Miriam’s House, a local nonprofit that supports homeless families. Five boxes went to the Free Clinic of Central Virginia, five boxes went to the Monacan Indian Nation Food Bank and 10 boxes went to the graduates of FreshRx, a vegetable prescription produce program administered by Lynchburg Grows.

Board member Kimball Payne helped with deliveries Wednesday morning, delivering five boxes to the Monacan Indian Nation.

Payne said it’s great to have fresh produce organically grown on the farm that the organization can deliver to those who are in need.

“It’s important to just be of service to the community,” Payne said.

Porter said there are about 14 to 15 items in each box, which also includes rolls donated from Montana Plains.

All of the produce included in the box was grown on the farm. Items in the box included at least two cooking greens and at least two salad greens such as kale, spinach and mustard greens. There were also fennel, carrots, beets, radishes, cabbage, peppers and hot peppers.

Porter added a lot of places Lynchburg Grows is donating are also getting turkeys donated from Lynchburg Daily Bread, which serves meals to anyone from its Clay Street location each day.

Whitney Chauta, lead grower for Lynchburg Grows, said the group worked hard to get things slowly harvested over the last week and started the process of boxing up the vegetables Monday.

Chauta said it was a group effort, emphasizing the importance of people’s generosity in donating towards the program which helped with filling all the donated boxes.

“Everybody deserves to have fresh vegetables if they want them,” Chauta said.

Mariel Hackman, volunteer for Lynchburg Grows, helped with preparing the boxes and harvesting the vegetables.

Hackman said she hopes the boxes make the recipients feel good for the holidays.

Blades said the organization hopes to continue to grow and offer the program each year.

She said the donations of vegetables and produce to various families and people in the community means even more this year.

“With inflation and the cost of vegetables going up so much, even just this past year,” Blades said. “It feels good to be able to provide knowing that a lot of people are having to cut back, especially at the grocery store.”