Lynchburg health officials expect to enter Phase 1c of vaccinations in coming weeks

As the Lynchburg area sees its state-allocated supply of COVID-19 vaccines double, health leaders are looking to fully move into the next phase of vaccinations by the end of the month and give everyone a chance for a first dose by the end of May.
Dr. Wendy Wilcoxson, regional medical director with Blue Ridge EMS and coordinator for the Central Virginia Vaccine Task Force, said Wednesday the team has come a long way in gearing up to receive “tons of vaccine” supply streaming in as early as two weeks.
“We’re using every resource we can get,” she said. “… We’re just putting together teams from everywhere.”
She’s notified more than 400 volunteers that the supply is opening up and they can expect to see larger and more frequent vaccine clinics soon.
The mass vaccination site at Lynchburg’s Candlers Station has been holding about two clinics per week alongside smaller events elsewhere in the region. Virginia Department of Health officials have said the events are coordinated by appointment only, but although the region officially remains in phase 1b, The News & Advance has verified instances of individuals receiving scheduled vaccine appointments for 1c-qualified individuals as well as walk-up vaccinations.
Wilcoxson is anticipating three weekly events at Candlers Station next week, four the following week, and anywhere from five clinics a week to a clinic every day after that.
With supply so limited thus far, the task force has focused in part on building structure within the community to get people registered and immunized by connecting with church leaders, employers and organizations to find people who qualify under Phase 1b to get an appointment.
Within the Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and surrounding counties, about one in five of people have received at least one dose far, according to numbers from VDH. That’s about on par with 21.6% of Virginia residents.
A little over 10% of people in the district have been fully vaccinated, and about 55% of residents 70 or older have received at least one dose, VDH data indicates. About 15% of white residents in the district have received at least one dose, around 11% of Native American and Black residents, and around 7% of Latino and Asian or Pacific Islander residents have received at least one dose. More than 16,000 people have chosen not to record their race or ethnicity when receiving a vaccine.
Previously, the district was stuck with 3,050 weekly doses from the state since late January that were in high demand from tens of thousands of residents eligible to receive them as part of Phase 1b. In recent weeks, that supply has more than doubled and continues to grow, while pharmacy chains have provided even more doses through federal partnerships.
Last week, CVHD received 7,000 initial doses from the state, according to Lindsey Lockewood, population health manager at CVHD. This week, it received 14,280 first and second doses.
As more Lynchburg-area residents have been immunized, infection rates have slowed and hospitalizations have reduced down to the single digits. Eight total COVID-19 patients, one of whom is in an ICU setting and on a ventilator, were receiving treatment at Lynchburg General Hospital as of Wednesday, according to Dr. Chris Lewis, Centra's vice president of medical affairs.
Wilcoxson said the district will soon be plugging into a new digital information system from VDH that will more seamlessly coordinate vaccine clinic scheduling — another element falling in line that could help reach her personal goal of offering every resident an appointment by the end of May.
Michael Elliott, Centra Health’s chief transformation officer and another coordinator of local vaccination efforts, said at a news conference Wednesday that caregivers have administered more than 30,000 of the approximately 78,000 doses in the region, largely to Centra-adjacent patients and health care workers.
Centra is among many area employers who’ve seen vaccine apprehension among staff — about 46% of its workers had been immunized by late January, and Elliott said Wednesday that number has steadily increased to well over 50%.
“We continue to work with local emergency managers, the local governments as well, to make sure that as soon as that vaccine gets here in larger numbers, we are ready to be a part of the army of vaccinators,” he said.
Wilcoxson and others said CVHD is still officially in Phase 1b, though some people may be dually eligible if they have certain health conditions considered to be comorbidities.
VDH said that some health districts would be moving into Phase 1c this week, which offers doses to workers in more essential sectors, and it expects some overlap between phases.
New cases of COVID-19 locally have steadily plummeted since peaks at the beginning of the year, with an average of 4.9% of testing encounters returning positive results. The eight patients Lewis referenced mark a sharp drop from two months ago, when the hospital saw its record of 133 COVID-19 patients.
To date, 326 COVID-19 patients have died at the hospital, he said. VDH numbers indicate 373 people have died across CVHD.
Multiple units and entire floors at Lynchburg General have flipped to accommodate influxes of COVID-19 patients over the past year, and the pulmonary unit has almost consistently been dedicated to the disease. Now, half that unit has opened back up for its usual patients, Lewis said.
Having seen such a decline in COVID-19 patients, the hospital will be opening up visitation on Friday, he added. Any patient not on a COVID-19 floor will be allowed two visitors at a time, and ER patients and those in procedural areas will be allowed one visitor.
Masks are still required, and visitors will still be screened, expected to socially distance and expected to remain in patient rooms.
Lewis said trends are moving in the right direction, but the work isn’t over.
“We’re not quite there yet,” he said. “I think the end is getting to be in sight, but we still really need to work towards vaccinating everybody. Anybody that is eligible for a vaccine … please try and get to it, and continue to mask when it’s appropriate, and we will finish this strongly together.”