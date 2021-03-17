Lynchburg health officials expect to enter Phase 1c of vaccinations in coming weeks

With supply so limited thus far, the task force has focused in part on building structure within the community to get people registered and immunized by connecting with church leaders, employers and organizations to find people who qualify under Phase 1b to get an appointment.

Within the Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and surrounding counties, about one in five of people have received at least one dose far, according to numbers from VDH. That’s about on par with 21.6% of Virginia residents.

A little over 10% of people in the district have been fully vaccinated, and about 55% of residents 70 or older have received at least one dose, VDH data indicates. About 15% of white residents in the district have received at least one dose, around 11% of Native American and Black residents, and around 7% of Latino and Asian or Pacific Islander residents have received at least one dose. More than 16,000 people have chosen not to record their race or ethnicity when receiving a vaccine.

Previously, the district was stuck with 3,050 weekly doses from the state since late January that were in high demand from tens of thousands of residents eligible to receive them as part of Phase 1b. In recent weeks, that supply has more than doubled and continues to grow, while pharmacy chains have provided even more doses through federal partnerships.