Lynchburg health officials say delta variant 'completely changed the game'

Hardison said about half of LGH’s patients are younger than 50. One is 21 and another is a “perfectly healthy” 30-year-old fighting for his life on a ventilator. Lewis said six COVID-19 patients died in July, three have died so far in August and “we anticipate, unfortunately, multiple more” based on the severity of illness they’ve seen.

The current patient load is about on par with what it was this time last year, and while it’s still a far cry from the 133-patient peak experienced at LGH in January — about 38% of the hospital’s total capacity — Lewis said what’s concerning is the steep rise of positive patients in the community, steeper than during the winter leading up to that peak.

Centra has treated most of its severely ill COVID-19 patients from across its catchment area at LGH. That catchment area encompasses the Lynchburg and Bedford County areas, as well as in and around Farmville.

This week, hospitals in several southern states have reported extreme strain from a flood of COVID-19 patients as the delta variant surges. The entire state of Arkansas, which is reporting a vaccination rate close to that in the Lynchburg area, was down to eight open ICU beds Tuesday, according to a tweet from its governor.