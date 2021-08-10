Lynchburg health officials say delta variant 'completely changed the game'

The rate at which COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in Lynchburg has local health officials alarmed.
Centra Health leaders held a news conference Tuesday to discuss what they’ve seen in the past few weeks as the highly contagious and more dangerous delta variant has spread rapidly throughout the country. It’s the first time they’ve held such a conference since March, when the tone was much more hopeful amid vaccine rollout.
Now, Lynchburg caregivers are again starting to see sharp increases in patients as a direct consequence of the delta variant, and they said a vast majority of those who need treatment aren’t vaccinated.
Dr. Jeremy Hardison has been treating COVID-19 patients at Lynchburg General Hospital’s ICU since the beginning of the pandemic and said those admitted in the past two weeks have been “markedly different” from the previous patients, who typically older were or had preexisting conditions.
“I have perfectly fit patients, not on any medications, working, not obese, not diabetic, and yet they’re on mechanical ventilators right now because of the COVID virus,” he said. “This is what the delta variant is doing and it’s completely changed the game about who’s at risk.”
LGH is treating 39 total COVID-19 patients, 14 in the ICU and with eight of those 14 on a ventilator, according to Centra Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Chris Lewis. Those numbers have been climbing rapidly during the past few weeks — six COVID-19 patients were admitted within the past 24 hours before the noon news conference.
Hardison said about half of LGH’s patients are younger than 50. One is 21 and another is a “perfectly healthy” 30-year-old fighting for his life on a ventilator. Lewis said six COVID-19 patients died in July, three have died so far in August and “we anticipate, unfortunately, multiple more” based on the severity of illness they’ve seen.
The current patient load is about on par with what it was this time last year, and while it’s still a far cry from the 133-patient peak experienced at LGH in January — about 38% of the hospital’s total capacity — Lewis said what’s concerning is the steep rise of positive patients in the community, steeper than during the winter leading up to that peak.
Centra has treated most of its severely ill COVID-19 patients from across its catchment area at LGH. That catchment area encompasses the Lynchburg and Bedford County areas, as well as in and around Farmville.
This week, hospitals in several southern states have reported extreme strain from a flood of COVID-19 patients as the delta variant surges. The entire state of Arkansas, which is reporting a vaccination rate close to that in the Lynchburg area, was down to eight open ICU beds Tuesday, according to a tweet from its governor.
Just over 39% of residents in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. That’s compared to 54.7% of Virginians overall and just over half the country, and Central Virginia isn’t seeing that low number from lack of vaccine access, according to Centra Chief Transformation Officer Michael Elliott.
Elliott, Lewis and Hardison all strongly encouraged vaccination Tuesday, with Hardison imploring the public, “I’m begging you to get the vaccine.”
Elliott pointed out the more COVID-19 spreads, hastened by unvaccinated populations, the more chances it has to mutate into more dangerous variants.
Hardison said although the COVID-19 vaccines aren’t 100% effective against the disease, they overwhelmingly help keep anyone who catches a breakthrough case out of the ICU. Elliott also mentioned he anticipates full FDA authorization of the Pfizer vaccine around early September.
Elliott said 60% of Centra’s employees are vaccinated and the provider is “seriously considering” implementing a vaccine mandate for its employees, which other health systems have done recently. Centra is expected to make an announcement about that in the coming weeks.
Because of the surge in patients, LGH will again be limiting patients to one visitor at a time starting Monday.