Lynchburg hiring fair seeks to address citywide recruitment efforts

She imagines this will be the "beginning of something," with more job fairs like this on the horizon as the city works to address these recruitment issues. Henry said the applicant pool is "not what it was," which could be attributed to COVID-19 or an influx of job opportunities on the market, and when positions open, it is more difficult to find qualified applicants.

Gaynelle Hart, director of public works, said the department has been struggling with low staffing for a while, with entry-level positions being the most difficult to fill.

At the hiring fair, the department is seeking employees for about 15 entry-level positions, both in streets and grounds maintenance and refuse collection. Eligible candidates need to have a good driving record, and a commercial driver's license is a plus, but not required.

She said the vacancies mean that about 15% of the department’s positions are open, with some specific departments, like streets and grounds, seeing an even steeper percentage of vacancies.

Public works has hosted two hiring fairs this year, but this is the first citywide staffing event it will be a part of, which Hart hopes will attract a more diverse group of people, and that the combined resources will bring out a bigger showing.