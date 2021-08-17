Lynchburg hiring fair seeks to address citywide recruitment efforts

A Lynchburg hiring fair Thursday at the Jubilee Family Development Center will target those looking for entry-level work in the hopes of filling positions in several Lynchburg city departments.
With many departments seeing staffing shortages, and with recruitment efforts facing major hurdles, the fair represents the first multi-department hiring effort in recent years, according to Michelle Jackson, the city's interim director of human resources.
Jerry Gibson, family futures coordinator for the city, helped to organize the job fair, along with human resources and other Lynchburg departments facing vacancies.
“There’s a lot of opportunities out here for people to explore," Gibson said, and I think this is a great time to try to get people back to work and to try to further their education.”
The city is seeking to fill positions in the areas of law enforcement, public safety, parks and recreation, juvenile services, administration and public works.
Catherine Henry, senior human resources manager, said the city will use the fair to advertise about 17 entry-level positions, some of which have multiple vacancies.
Lynchburg City Schools will also be in attendance at the fair, working to recruit bus drivers for the school system, according to Henry.
She imagines this will be the "beginning of something," with more job fairs like this on the horizon as the city works to address these recruitment issues. Henry said the applicant pool is "not what it was," which could be attributed to COVID-19 or an influx of job opportunities on the market, and when positions open, it is more difficult to find qualified applicants.
Gaynelle Hart, director of public works, said the department has been struggling with low staffing for a while, with entry-level positions being the most difficult to fill.
At the hiring fair, the department is seeking employees for about 15 entry-level positions, both in streets and grounds maintenance and refuse collection. Eligible candidates need to have a good driving record, and a commercial driver's license is a plus, but not required.
She said the vacancies mean that about 15% of the department’s positions are open, with some specific departments, like streets and grounds, seeing an even steeper percentage of vacancies.
Public works has hosted two hiring fairs this year, but this is the first citywide staffing event it will be a part of, which Hart hopes will attract a more diverse group of people, and that the combined resources will bring out a bigger showing.
Along with public works positions, such as the refuse associates and grounds and streets maintenance techs, a flyer for the event also advertised firefighters and police officer openings.
Staffing in public safety has long been a concern of city officials, with departmental leaders reporting significant shortages across the board.
Director of Emergency Services Melissa Foster addressed Lynchburg City Council in July and said the department had reached a "critical point" in regards to staffing.
At the job fair, the department is seeking 911 public safety communications specialists to work within the emergency communications division. At the meeting in July, she said the department had 19 dispatchers and needed 28.
She said administrative staff who were certified and trained were doing their full-time jobs as well as "pulling time on the floor," and the department had implemented mandatory overtime, with many employees working extra shifts and long hours.
It's stressful work, Foster said, and coupled with a high turnover rate, the department was struggling with staffing. She called it "manageable, but not ideal," and wanted to turn more attention to recruitment.
The Lynchburg police and fire departments have faced similar issues.
In June, the police department had 16 open positions, and the fire department had 10 vacancies.
At the fair, members of the city's hiring team will be present to speak with potential applicants and assist them in finding a position.
Representatives from Central Virginia Community College, Parkview Mission and Virginia Career Works will also be there to provide information and assistance with job skills training, interview coaching and other employment aids. Attendees will have a chance to win gift cards with values of up to $100 throughout the day.
Jackson said though the event Thursday would focus on entry-level positions, the event will also serve as exposure for the department. Other job opportunities can be found online at LynchburgVA.gov/jobs.
"We're definitely hiring," she said. "We are hoping to broaden our applicant pool, and to let the community know that we have lots of different kinds of opportunities within the city."