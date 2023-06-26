More than 160 years after the first Union soldiers were held on the same soil as prisoners during the Civil War, a small crowd gathered on the front lawn of Lynchburg’s E.C. Glass High School on Sunday to unveil a historical highway marker, sealing the property’s place in Civil War history.

Members of the Taylor-Wilson Camp #10 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War hosted the dedication ceremony Sunday. And by doing so, ensured that an integral piece of Civil War history in the Hill City is recognized by those who drive past on Memorial Avenue.

Mark Day, commander of the Taylor-Wilson Camp, said the history of the old POW camp is “barely remembered” by residents. The group wants to change that through this historical marker.

“A couple of efforts have been made to make this more known,” Day said, pointing out a Civil War trail marker near the school building. “... But this marker is here to promote and tell the story of the men who were kept as prisoners here during the Civil War. And to make the people of Lynchburg more aware of their Civil War history.”

As told by Clifton Potter, a longtime history professor at the University of Lynchburg and graves registration officer for the Taylor-Wilson Camp, the site, once known as the “fairgrounds” long before E.C. Glass High School was constructed, was chosen as a transit POW camp in June 1862 because of its proximity to the railroad and its remote location from areas being contested.

Originally meant to hold 500 Union captives, Potter said the camp had an influx of more than 3,000 captives upon its opening.

Standing under a sprawling oak tree on Sunday, which was perhaps a sapling when prisoners of war were held at the site, Day said it’s “hard to believe that this place used to be a prisoner-of-war camp.”

“You have to picture it in your mind with tents lined all out here in open air. And you have to understand that at times there were thousands of men through here,” Day said.

While the Dix-Hill Cartel was in operation between July 1862 and July 1863, soldiers were held at the camp and paroled near Richmond. Once the cartel was suspended in July 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln, prisoners in Lynchburg were sent further south to Georgia.

After the war was over, Potter said, the camp location became a forgotten memory to many because the site was repurposed.

“It’s not that Lynchburg was trying to hide it,” Potter said. “It’s just simply that we forgot about it.”

Over the years, Potter said the site was the home of the city’s Centennial Celebration in October of 1886, 100 years after the origin of the town charter.

“So a POW camp becomes a place of celebration,” Potter said.

And it was, yet again, a place of celebration on Sunday.

The marker is special for the Taylor-Wilson Camp, Day and Potter said, with it being the second historical marker they’ve helped establish; the other is a marker at Locust Thicket off Old Forest Road, Day said.

All of the “important work,” he said is just part of educating Lynchburgers on the small part of history their city had in the Civil War.

“We always talk about bringing the history and bringing the lessons of history back to the people to try to tell the true story of the Civil War. The only way to do that is to do things like this,” Day said. “Public monuments are important. So we’ll continue to work on public monuments, and build on the successes we’ve already had.

“As long as I have breath and as long as you have breath,” Day said to Potter.