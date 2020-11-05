Lynchburg home bore witness to Civil War history

Once the centerpiece of a 600-acre estate in Campbell County, the Federal-style Historic Sandusky mansion now sits in the middle of a Lynchburg housing development on a scant 3.5 acres.
Over the ensuing generations, the 212-year-old mansion survived the ravages of time and war. At times, it fell into disrepair only to be resurrected again.
Now, the home is protected by the University of Lynchburg and the Historic Sandusky Foundation, formed to preserve the history of the house, its inhabitants and the role it played in the Civil War, wrote Historic Sandusky’s executive director Greg Starbuck in an email to The News & Advance. The university currently owns the property on Sandusky Drive off Fort Avenue, which operates as a public museum.
“Its architectural merit and historical associations make it one of Lynchburg’s most important early houses,” wrote S. Allen Chambers in his book, “Lynchburg: An Architectural History.” “... It was built as a country house, but it is now completely surrounded by later houses and is within the city limits.”
Historic Sandusky is a two-story, five-bay structure, built in the boxy, classic Federal style with bricks set in the Flemish bond pattern.
“Charles Johnston brought to the Lynchburg area the first example of a formal, Federal-style facade,” Chambers wrote. “In addition to the obvious architectural merit, Sandusky has impressive historical associations, having served as Union headquarters during the Civil War Battle of Lynchburg.”
The portico — or front porch — was built in the Greek revival style and is not original to the 1808 house, Starbuck wrote.
“The windows of the five-bay façade are capped with splayed brick arches, and there is an elaborate entrance: a front door with an elliptical fanlight and sidelights,” Chambers wrote. “The insurance policy that Johnston placed on his house in 1813 described it as ‘48x20 feet, two-story built of brick and covered with wood.’”
The entry hall features a marble-looking floor and walls clad in blue and gray wallpaper.
Chambers noted the home’s parlor features a fireplace flanked by elliptical arches framing the alcoves. It is wallpapered in a light green pattern trimmed with white woodwork.
Over the almost two decades Starbuck has worked at Historic Sandusky, he’s fallen in love with the entire interior of the house.
“The restoration of the house was literally a series of thousands of small decisions made based upon research,” Starbuck said. “Usually, the research gave a definitive answer, other times we had to use very educated opinions from experts. These decisions were made in isolation from other decisions. What was interesting was to see how breathtaking the interior transformed into its historical appearance. We had little idea of what the house would, or might, look like when the house was purchased in 2000, but the result is immensely satisfying. Everyone who saw the empty house 15 years ago has commented on the transformation.”
Its history began with its original owner, Charles Johnston, who named his estate for the place where he regained his freedom after being captured by Native Americans.
“Sandusky is derived from a Native-American word San-Doos-Tee which meant ‘by the cool waters,’ meaning Lake Erie,” Starbuck wrote.
Johnston, who grew up in Prince Edward County, spent his teen years clerking for John May of Petersburg, which led to the harrowing experience that inspired the name of his estate.
In 1790, May and Johnston organized a trip to Kentucky to survey land and, as the group traveled along the Ohio River, Johnston’s party was attacked by 40 hostile Native Americans — a mix of Shawnee, Delaware, Wyandot and Cherokee.
Two were killed outright and the rest taken prisoner. Johnston marched across the Ohio territory until his captors reached the trading village of Sandusky. There, a French trader purchased Johnson’s freedom with 600 silver brooches.
Held captive for a month, Johnston was released on his 21st birthday. President George Washington interviewed Johnston about his experiences and, later, Johnston wrote a memoir.
Johnston returned to Richmond, where he married Letitia Pickett and the couple had three children.
“His profession was a businessman, commission agent, stock broker, etc. serving in the Richmond & Petersburg area,” Starbuck wrote. “He handled some of Thomas Jefferson’s business transactions. He relocated to Campbell County about the same time that Thomas Jefferson built Poplar Forest (in fact they shared some building materials and workmen).”
Johnston remarried in 1808 to Elizabeth Steptoe and the couple built their Federal-style home.
Johnston fathered seven more children and adopted his dead brother’s three children, likely precipitating the addition on the back of Sandusky early in its history.
“There is an addition Johnston added to the rear of the house, it appears in an 1817 insurance document,” Starbuck wrote. “This room is referred to as a nursery and probably a result of Johnston having children from his first marriage, adopting his deceased brother’s children, and then having several more children from his second marriage.”
Two identical structures were built on either side of the house, symmetrically, Starbuck wrote.
A brick smokehouse, a brick privy, an ice house and wooden cabins also stood on the property for the enslaved who operated the plantation.
Johnston’s wealth didn’t last, though, Starbuck wrote.
He lost his fortune in the Great Panic of 1819, when his investment in a land development deal in Botetourt County soured. He sold Sandusky, moving to the site of his failed development.
The property had a hot spring, so he opened a resort. The property later became home to Hollins University and is part of present-day Roanoke County.
Christopher Clark briefly owned Sandusky for about five years but might have just rented it out, according to the historic home’s website.
The second main family to occupy Sandusky was the Otey family, who owned the property from 1823 to 1841.
John Matthews Otey and his wife Lucy had 13 children; eight survived into adulthood.
John worked as a bookkeeper, bank teller and cashier. He served 21 years on Lynchburg’s City Council, 18 years of which as its president.
Lucy Otey later became known for starting the Ladies Relief Hospital on Lynchburg’s Main Street to serve soldiers injured during the Civil War. Her hospital was known for its high survival rate.
The Oteys sold Sandusky in 1841 to George Christian Hutter and it was the Hutter family who carried the home through the turmoil of the Civil War.
Enslaved families operated the Sandusky plantation until 1865. Tax records show Johnston owned 12 to 22 African-Americans, depending on the year. The Otey family owned five enslaved people, three of whom were children. Under Hutter’s ownership, 12 to 21 enslaved people operated the plantation.
“In 1845, George Hutter attempted to sell Sandusky by listing an advertisement in the local newspaper,” according to Historic Sandusky’s website. “The ad read, ‘a large and commodious Dwelling House of brick, with kitchen, Negro Houses &c of the same material.’”
The home stayed in the Hutter family for more than 110 years. It’s the Hutters who carried the house through its place in Lynchburg’s Civil War history.
In 1864, Union Army commander David Hunter was sent into Central Virginia with the mission of capturing Lynchburg, which then served as a key transportation and supply hub for the Confederacy.
“This resulted in a two-day battle on the outskirts of the city,” Starbucks wrote. “The first day’s battle took place around the Quaker Meeting House, and [as] darkness fell the Union command sought the nearest place to establish their headquarters (Officers like to sleep in houses and in beds). So they rode over to Sandusky (less than a mile away and in sight) and seized it as their headquarters for the next two nights.”
Starbuck noted Hunter likely knew Sandusky’s owner at that time, George Hutter. Both had served at Jefferson Barracks in the 1830s.
“The Union Army camped in the field and meadows around the house,” Starbuck noted. “The Union officers used the house as a command center to plan their troop movements. Signal corps soldiers climbed onto the roof to watch the progress of the battle and signal to various parts of their army.”
The barn on the property was used for a field hospital, conducting amputations and treatments of battle wounds.
Starbuck noted a number of anecdotes surrounding the house have been passed down throughout the generations, but are difficult to verify. Nevertheless, they have become part of Sandusky’s lore.
These include: a brass band playing music from the front porch; blood stains marring the parlor floor; the slashing of family portraits and bedclothes by sword wielding troops; and the back porch collapsing when horses tethered to it were spooked by hornets.
For most of the 19th century, the estate stood at 600 acres; by the mid-20th century it was just 3.84 acres. What once was a meadow now is a housing development, its streets named after Native American tribes in a nod to Johnston.
Sandusky was sold out of the Hutter family in 1952 to Neville Adkinson, a retired Air Force Colonel, and his wife, Louise. The couple operated a furniture store in downtown Lynchburg.
The couple called Sandusky home for nearly 50 years, opening it up for tours on special occasions.
In 2000, Louise, then a widow, planned to sell the property but wanted to make sure it was preserved as an historical attraction. Local doctor Peter Houck wanted the same thing and soon formed the Historic Sandusky Foundation, and Lousie Adkinson sold the home for one third of its price to the foundation. Starbuck was hired to run the site in 2002.
“The house had little preservation work done prior to the Historic Sandusky Foundation purchasing it in 2000,” Starbuck wrote. “Fortunately, as well, few modifications were done to the house, the main exception being a brick pump house added to the back of the house to hold hot water heaters, a well, and electrical panels. The restoration of Sandusky has been towards its 1850s appearance.”
Fundraising efforts brought in $3 million in donations and grants, which funded a visitor’s center, parking lot, and the creation of a library and museum. The foundation conducted archeology, produced videos and crafted programs and events for the public.
And, of course, comprehensive restoration of the interior and exterior began and continues today.
A historic structure report prompted a “robust restoration,” which included repointing the brickwork; removing, repairing and repainting shutters; repairing and repainting windows; rebuilding the front porch; repairing the original tin roof; removing the later added brick pump house.
Inside, the foundation worked to determine the original paint colors, wall coverings and finishes and repainted all the first floor woodwork.
The Hutter family donated many pieces of furniture over the years, which had been repaired and reupholstered over the years, and the missing pieces were found on the internet to furnish the home in the 1850s style.
“We have a library of history books and an archive of original documents and papers that relate to Sandusky and local history which students, researchers, and authors have, and can, utilize,” Starbuck wrote.
The foundation formed a partnership with the University of Lynchburg in 2011, which led to the university assuming ownership in 2016. The University uses Sandusky for a learning lab for students studying archaeology, environmental science, graphic design, marketing, communications, and social media.
“An archaeology lab was set up at Sandusky by Hurt & Proffitt, a local civil engineering firm that also performs cultural resource management,” Starbuck wrote. “This lab processes archaeology work from around the state while using University of Lynchburg students as part of its labor force.”
Work continues on fine tuning the interior presentation of the house as the foundation gathers more information about Sandusky’s original look, Starbuck wrote.
More restoration project will take place in the future.
“We would like to rebuild the Sandusky kitchen,” he wrote. “The Sandusky property was a complex of buildings, not just the main house. The kitchen would be a dynamic showpiece for the site and the public (cooking demonstrations, exhibits, etc.). We are currently working on digitizing and transcribing our historical letters, diaries, etc. with the goal of putting them online in a searchable database.”
