Lynchburg home bore witness to Civil War history

The portico — or front porch — was built in the Greek revival style and is not original to the 1808 house, Starbuck wrote.

“The windows of the five-bay façade are capped with splayed brick arches, and there is an elaborate entrance: a front door with an elliptical fanlight and sidelights,” Chambers wrote. “The insurance policy that Johnston placed on his house in 1813 described it as ‘48x20 feet, two-story built of brick and covered with wood.’”

The entry hall features a marble-looking floor and walls clad in blue and gray wallpaper.

Chambers noted the home’s parlor features a fireplace flanked by elliptical arches framing the alcoves. It is wallpapered in a light green pattern trimmed with white woodwork.

Over the almost two decades Starbuck has worked at Historic Sandusky, he’s fallen in love with the entire interior of the house.