Lynchburg hosts COVID relief event, promotes utility assistance and free testing

The Jubilee Center on Florida Avenue was packed on Saturday as noises from a basketball tournament spilled outside — the squeak of sneakers on the court, players yelling — and a team in red jerseys burst out the double doors and headed for a free COVID-19 testing tent set up at the edge of the parking lot.

At the same time as the tournament, the city of Lynchburg was hosting its second Lynchburg Cares COVID relief event next to the center, offering free testing, food, job assistance, resources and hundreds of free COVID care kits assembled late last month.

Though organizers admitted this event had less traffic than the first event at Miller Park last weekend, they stressed any amount of outreach was crucial, particularly as more families are facing difficulties paying for utilities and rent in the wake of the pandemic.

Much discussed at recent city council meetings, the city is seeing a steady month-to-month increase of households behind on water bills, and discussions about when to resume cut offs already have begun. With CARES funds available for utility, rent and mortgage assistance — part of a wave of federal relief received by the city — Lynchburg organizations encourage residents to reach out for assistance before the money's Dec. 31 deadline.