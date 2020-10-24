Lynchburg hosts COVID relief event, promotes utility assistance and free testing

The Jubilee Center on Florida Avenue was packed on Saturday as noises from a basketball tournament spilled outside — the squeak of sneakers on the court, players yelling — and a team in red jerseys burst out the double doors and headed for a free COVID-19 testing tent set up at the edge of the parking lot.
At the same time as the tournament, the city of Lynchburg was hosting its second Lynchburg Cares COVID relief event next to the center, offering free testing, food, job assistance, resources and hundreds of free COVID care kits assembled late last month.
Though organizers admitted this event had less traffic than the first event at Miller Park last weekend, they stressed any amount of outreach was crucial, particularly as more families are facing difficulties paying for utilities and rent in the wake of the pandemic.
Much discussed at recent city council meetings, the city is seeing a steady month-to-month increase of households behind on water bills, and discussions about when to resume cut offs already have begun. With CARES funds available for utility, rent and mortgage assistance — part of a wave of federal relief received by the city — Lynchburg organizations encourage residents to reach out for assistance before the money's Dec. 31 deadline.
Piper VanDePerre, emergency programs specialist with the emergency services department, one of the event organizers, said at last week's event they handed out about 500 COVID care kits, with thousands still on hand. Following this event, she said staff is working with city organizations to dispense the kits around the community, and are stressing underserved demographics who may not have easy access to masks, hand sanitizer and information about prevention and safety amid the pandemic.
Josh Quintero, vice president of Blair Marketing, also was an event organizer, and said it was key to have all the information in one place so residents can easily seek and obtain assistance.
Through Interfaith Outreach and Lynchburg Community Action Group he said Lynchburg residents can gain access to CARES funds to help pay rent, utilities or mortgages, working to navigate a system that can be complicated — especially for those who only recently "dropped below that threshold."
Michelline Hall, co-owner of the marketing and design agency Blackwater Branding, worked on the visuals promotions for the campaign, and said they are targeting areas where people already were "on the fringe." These are the people who need extra support as many families face job losses and struggle to find childcare.
"We are seeing more people needing this assistance, a lot more people who would normally have been stable," said Olivia Brown-Coles, director of housing services at Lync-CAG. "It has been a lot of newcomers who have to admit that 'this is my first time.'"
According to a city financial report in early October, Lyn-CAG has $170,000 to dedicate to emergency housing and utility assistance.
VanDePerre said though another relief event is not planned currently, these resources are out there, and the Community Access Network, the nonprofit offering free testing on Saturday, has a grant to do two testing events per week.
Patricia Allen, a Lynchburg resident who frequents the Jubilee Center, took advantage of the free testing Saturday morning. She said the pandemic hit her and her family hard, but resources such as this — particularly the free testing and the booth offering job assistance — were most helpful.
"We just wanted to check out everything being offered because you don't get this often," Allen said. She wants the city to "keep doing what they're doing," particularly for those families hit hardest.
